BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball returns home to Cassell Coliseum to host UNC Greensboro at 2 p.m. ET, looking to move to 8-0 under third-year head coach Megan Duffy. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 46, UNC Greensboro 16

Virginia Tech outscored UNC Greensboro 26-4 in the second quarter. Sharpest frame of the year. Suffren scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in 2Q. Kate Sears has a career-high 12 points.

Q2 40.0 | Virginia Tech 46, UNC Greensboro 14

Virginia Tech's run was finally halted at 23-0. UNC Greensboro is 7-of-24 today. Tech is 18-of-34.

Q2 1:37 | Virginia Tech 44, UNC Greensboro 14

Kaleo Anderson 3-pointer. Virginia Tech's shooting 7-of-12 (58.3%) as a team from deep. 21-0 run now.

Q2 2:18 | Virginia Tech 40, UNC Greensboro 14

Sears is now up to 12 points off another triple. She's 4-for-5, with all of her field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. The Hokies are on a 17-0 run over 4:53.

Q2 3:12 | Virginia Tech 37, UNC Greensboro 14

Virginia Tech's on a 14-0 run over the last near-four-minutes. Suffren has a team-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting; she's also chipped in three assists and three steals. Sears has a career-high nine points, too.

Q2 4:44 | Virginia Tech 31, UNC Greensboro 14

Make that an 8-0 run over the last 2:20 for the Hokies. They've turned the faucet off this frame, holding UNC Greensboro to only two points while tallying 11.

Q2 4:58 | Virginia Tech 28, UNC Greensboro 14

The Hokies have held UNC Greensboro scoreless since Rakotobe's jumper. Virginia Tech's upped its lead to a game-high 14 and outscored the Spartans 8-2 this frame.

Q2 8:01 | Virginia Tech 23, UNC Greensboro 14

Virginia Tech's 8-0 run was halted by a Kristina Rakotobe jumper. The current five on the floor for the the Hokies is Wells, Dimaro, Suffren, Sears, Latham.

Q2 9:36 | Virginia Tech 23, UNC Greensboro 12

Virginia Tech opens second-quarter scoring with a Samyha Suffren triple. And for the first time today, the Hokies lead by double-digits.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 20, UNC Greensboro 12

Virginia Tech leads by eight after one frame of action — it has seven assists today to the Spartans' one.

Q1 1:05 | Virginia Tech 20, UNC Greensboro 12

After Suffren's jumper, Virginia Tech leads by a game-high eight points. Sharpshooter Francesca Baldassarre checks in for the Hokies to close out the opening frame.

Q1 2:16 | Virginia Tech 18, UNC Greensboro 12

Sears strikes again with another triple (assisted by Samyha Suffren). The guard's up to six points on 2-of-2 shooting in her first career start.

Q1 3:03 | Virginia Tech 15, UNC Greensboro 10

UNC Greensboro sliced the deficit to two off a 3-pointer, but Virginia Tech sophomore Kate Sears (redshirt freshman under NCAA's old eligibility rules) countered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Q1 3:55 | Virginia Tech 12, UNC Greensboro 7

The Hokies are shooting 6-for-10 six-plus minutes in, while UNC Greensboro's 3-of-9. Virginia Tech's forced four turnovers while committing only one. Dimaro and Latham are spearheading VT's efforts with four points each.

Q1 5:06 | Virginia Tech 10, UNC Greensboro 5

The Hokies are up five at the first-quarter media timeout. They've assisted on all five of their buckets. Dimaro's compiled four points, two rebounds and two blocks just under five minutes into this one.

Q1 5:28 | Virginia Tech 8, UNC Greensboro 5

Anderson accrues her first points of the game off a drive to the hoop. Feed came from Wells, who's operating as the primary ballhandler with Wenzel out.

Q1 6:20 | Virginia Tech 6, UNC Greensboro 5

Tony converted the free throw. One-point game.

Q1 6:22 | Virginia Tech 6, UNC Greensboro 4

A couple seconds later, Leyla Minor nailed a turnaround jumper. Tech countered with an Alyssa Latham layup before UNCG's Gloria Tony drove for the and-one. Kaleo Anderson's the second reserve into the game for the Hokies.

Q1 6:40 | Virginia Tech 4, UNC Greensboro 0

Three-plus minutes in, UNC Greensboro hasn't scored. The Spartans are 0-for-5 from the field. #Hokies

Q1 8:30 | Virginia Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0

First points of the game come off a Jessica Dimaro lay-in off the dish from Aniya Trent.

Q1 9:00 | Virginia Tech 0, UNC Greensboro 0

No scoring a minute in. VT and UNC Greensboro are a combined 0-for-3 to start.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, UNC Greensboro 0

Virginia Tech center Jessica Dimaro wins the tip. Game 8 of the Hokies' 2026-27 season is underway.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 2 - guard Leila Wells

- guard Leila Wells No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro

- forward Jessica Dimaro No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren

- guard Samyha Suffren No. 13 - guard Kate Sears

guard Kate Sears No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent

Sears is making her first-ever collegiate start.