Virginia Tech WBB vs. UNC Greensboro Live Updates: Score and Analysis
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball returns home to Cassell Coliseum to host UNC Greensboro at 2 p.m. ET, looking to move to 8-0 under third-year head coach Megan Duffy. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 46, UNC Greensboro 16
Virginia Tech outscored UNC Greensboro 26-4 in the second quarter. Sharpest frame of the year. Suffren scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in 2Q. Kate Sears has a career-high 12 points.
Q2 40.0 | Virginia Tech 46, UNC Greensboro 14
Virginia Tech's run was finally halted at 23-0. UNC Greensboro is 7-of-24 today. Tech is 18-of-34.
Q2 1:37 | Virginia Tech 44, UNC Greensboro 14
Kaleo Anderson 3-pointer. Virginia Tech's shooting 7-of-12 (58.3%) as a team from deep. 21-0 run now.
Q2 2:18 | Virginia Tech 40, UNC Greensboro 14
Sears is now up to 12 points off another triple. She's 4-for-5, with all of her field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc. The Hokies are on a 17-0 run over 4:53.
Q2 3:12 | Virginia Tech 37, UNC Greensboro 14
Virginia Tech's on a 14-0 run over the last near-four-minutes. Suffren has a team-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting; she's also chipped in three assists and three steals. Sears has a career-high nine points, too.
Q2 4:44 | Virginia Tech 31, UNC Greensboro 14
Make that an 8-0 run over the last 2:20 for the Hokies. They've turned the faucet off this frame, holding UNC Greensboro to only two points while tallying 11.
Q2 4:58 | Virginia Tech 28, UNC Greensboro 14
The Hokies have held UNC Greensboro scoreless since Rakotobe's jumper. Virginia Tech's upped its lead to a game-high 14 and outscored the Spartans 8-2 this frame.
Q2 8:01 | Virginia Tech 23, UNC Greensboro 14
Virginia Tech's 8-0 run was halted by a Kristina Rakotobe jumper. The current five on the floor for the the Hokies is Wells, Dimaro, Suffren, Sears, Latham.
Q2 9:36 | Virginia Tech 23, UNC Greensboro 12
Virginia Tech opens second-quarter scoring with a Samyha Suffren triple. And for the first time today, the Hokies lead by double-digits.
Q1 END | Virginia Tech 20, UNC Greensboro 12
Virginia Tech leads by eight after one frame of action — it has seven assists today to the Spartans' one.
Q1 1:05 | Virginia Tech 20, UNC Greensboro 12
After Suffren's jumper, Virginia Tech leads by a game-high eight points. Sharpshooter Francesca Baldassarre checks in for the Hokies to close out the opening frame.
Q1 2:16 | Virginia Tech 18, UNC Greensboro 12
Sears strikes again with another triple (assisted by Samyha Suffren). The guard's up to six points on 2-of-2 shooting in her first career start.
Q1 3:03 | Virginia Tech 15, UNC Greensboro 10
UNC Greensboro sliced the deficit to two off a 3-pointer, but Virginia Tech sophomore Kate Sears (redshirt freshman under NCAA's old eligibility rules) countered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Q1 3:55 | Virginia Tech 12, UNC Greensboro 7
The Hokies are shooting 6-for-10 six-plus minutes in, while UNC Greensboro's 3-of-9. Virginia Tech's forced four turnovers while committing only one. Dimaro and Latham are spearheading VT's efforts with four points each.
Q1 5:06 | Virginia Tech 10, UNC Greensboro 5
The Hokies are up five at the first-quarter media timeout. They've assisted on all five of their buckets. Dimaro's compiled four points, two rebounds and two blocks just under five minutes into this one.
Q1 5:28 | Virginia Tech 8, UNC Greensboro 5
Anderson accrues her first points of the game off a drive to the hoop. Feed came from Wells, who's operating as the primary ballhandler with Wenzel out.
Q1 6:20 | Virginia Tech 6, UNC Greensboro 5
Tony converted the free throw. One-point game.
Q1 6:22 | Virginia Tech 6, UNC Greensboro 4
A couple seconds later, Leyla Minor nailed a turnaround jumper. Tech countered with an Alyssa Latham layup before UNCG's Gloria Tony drove for the and-one. Kaleo Anderson's the second reserve into the game for the Hokies.
Q1 6:40 | Virginia Tech 4, UNC Greensboro 0
Three-plus minutes in, UNC Greensboro hasn't scored. The Spartans are 0-for-5 from the field. #Hokies
Q1 8:30 | Virginia Tech 2, UNC Greensboro 0
First points of the game come off a Jessica Dimaro lay-in off the dish from Aniya Trent.
Q1 9:00 | Virginia Tech 0, UNC Greensboro 0
No scoring a minute in. VT and UNC Greensboro are a combined 0-for-3 to start.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, UNC Greensboro 0
Virginia Tech center Jessica Dimaro wins the tip. Game 8 of the Hokies' 2026-27 season is underway.
Pre-Game Notes
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 2 - guard Leila Wells
- No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro
- No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren
- No. 13 - guard Kate Sears
- No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent
Sears is making her first-ever collegiate start.
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05