Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss vs Texas Tech

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss against Texas Tech
1. Offensive Struggles
Virginia Tech entered Sunday's game averaging 75 points per game. However, their offense was quiet in the loss to Texas Tech, managing just 59 points. From beyond the arc — a category in which the Hokies excelled during the season, shooting 38.4%, the fourth best in the nation — they connected on just three of their 19 attempts.
2. Trouble on the Glass
Throughout the season, the Hokies struggled on the glass, averaging just under 35 rebounds per game — the second lowest in the ACC. Their struggles reached a new low on Sunday, as Texas Tech dominated them on the boards 43-24. The Lady Raiders finished the game with 16 second-chance points, with 20 of their 43 rebounds coming on the offensive side of the glass.
3. Turnovers
The turnover battle was one area that Virginia Tech outperformed Texas Tech, forcing 22 turnovers while committing just 18. Texas Tech however, made the most of those opportunities, scoring 21 points off turnovers compared to Virginia Tech's 15.
4. Foul Trouble
Virginia Tech found themselves in early foul trouble, which was a large reason to Texas Tech’s 12-point lead at halftime. Three players — Carys Baker, Rose Micheaux, and Lani White — each finished the game with at least three fouls, while Matilda Ekh, Mackenzie Nelson, Kayl Peterson and Leila Wells had two fouls apiece.
Texas Tech, despite shooting just 69.9% from the free-throw, took full advantage of the Hokies' foul trouble, making 20 of their 24 free-throw attempts.
5. Matilda Ekh and Rose Micheaux's Final Game with the Hokies
The pair transferred to Virginia Tech last season, and Sunday's loss to the Red Raiders marked Ekh's Micheaux's final game in maroon and orange.
In 52 games played with the Hokies, Micheaux tallied 451 points and 299 rebounds. She also became just the second player in Virginia Tech Women's Basketball history to record a triple-double, joining Georgia Amoore. Micheaux posted 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in Virginia Tech's win over Elon in November. On Sunday, Micheaux finished her final game with 10 points, going 4-6 from the field, and three rebounds.
Ekh, in 64 games with the Hokies, totaled 717 points, along with 225 rebounds and 126 assists. She excelled as a shooter, making 40.2% of her shots from beyond the arc (140-348) and 87.8% from the free-throw line (65-74). She finished her final game with nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Virginia Tech ended their 2025 season with a 19-13 record (9-9 in the ACC) under first-year head coach Megan Duffy. Although missing out of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, the Hokies proved they can hold their own in the ACC and in women's collegiate basketball.
