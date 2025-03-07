Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Updated NCAA bracket projection places Hokies among the last-four-in
Friday, March 7, ESPN published a new bracket for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. In their new bracketology, ESPN placed the Hokies as one of the last-four-in, replacing the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Although Virginia Tech has worse losses than Minnesota, their overall record against teams in the field is better than the Golden Gophers. The Hokies have a 1-7 record in Quad 1 games and a 3-7 record against tournament eligible teams. Minnesota on the other hand, has a 0-6 record in Quad 1 games and a 2-11 record against teams in the field. Another factor pulling in Tech's favor is that they have only dropped four of their last six games while the Golden Gophers have lost five of their last six.
Virginia Tech's March Madness bid isn't sealed just yet, there is still the chance that Saint Joseph's will have a strong conference tournament run and steal the Hokies bid. The Maroon and Orange need Richmond to win the A-10 and South Dakota State to win the Summit to prevent a bid steal situation.
The Richmond Spiders will compete in the A-10 Semifinals Saturday, March 8. Tip off is set for 11AM EST. South Dakota State will compete in the Summit league Semifinals Saturday, March 8, at 1PM EST.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Do the Hokies still have a shot at the NCAA Tournament?
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies loss vs Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament
Virginia Tech Baseball: The Hokies deliver back-to-back run-rule blows