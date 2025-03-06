All Hokies

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies loss vs Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament

Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech ACC tournament.

Kahlil McCuller

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) and Virginia Tech Hokies guard Matilda Ekh (11) scramble for the loose ball during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) and Virginia Tech Hokies guard Matilda Ekh (11) scramble for the loose ball during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

1. Matilda Ekh

Matilda Ekh led the Hokies offensively with 14 points. Ekh cooled down in the second half, only scoring three more points, to finish with 17 points, two steals, and five made three-pointers.

2. Defense Wins Games

Virginia Tech finished the first half with an 8-2 run and limited the Yellow Jackets to under 40% shooting from the field and 30% from three-point range. However, this did not continue when the second half started, as the Yellow Jackets went up by as much as 22 points and went on big runs in both the third and fourth quarters, 17-5 and 17-0.

3. Slow Second Half

The Yellow Jackets surged ahead in the third quarter with a 17-5 run after the teams were tied at halftime. This was the turning point of the game, leaving the Hokies overwhelmed. In the fourth quarter, Georgia Tech maintained their momentum, launching a 17-0 run that extended their lead to as much as 22 points. In contrast to their previous matchup, the Hokies struggled offensively, with Carys Baker and Carleigh Wenzel failing to reach double figures. They combined for just 9 points, shooting a disappointing 3 for 21 from the field.

4. Rose Micheaux

Rose Micheaux had a team-leading efficient performance today, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. However, she struggled at the free-throw line, going one for five from the charity stripe.

5. Rebounding

The Hokies were outhustled on the glass in today's game. They lost the rebounding battle 46 to 32 to Georgia Tech, contributing to the crucial game-ending run in the fourth quarter.

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech Baseball: The Hokies deliver back-to-back run-rule blows

Final Score Predictions For Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech Women's Basketball

ESPN BPI Has Georgia Tech Women's Basketball As Favorite vs Virginia Tech Today

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer