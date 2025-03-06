Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies loss vs Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament
1. Matilda Ekh
Matilda Ekh led the Hokies offensively with 14 points. Ekh cooled down in the second half, only scoring three more points, to finish with 17 points, two steals, and five made three-pointers.
2. Defense Wins Games
Virginia Tech finished the first half with an 8-2 run and limited the Yellow Jackets to under 40% shooting from the field and 30% from three-point range. However, this did not continue when the second half started, as the Yellow Jackets went up by as much as 22 points and went on big runs in both the third and fourth quarters, 17-5 and 17-0.
3. Slow Second Half
The Yellow Jackets surged ahead in the third quarter with a 17-5 run after the teams were tied at halftime. This was the turning point of the game, leaving the Hokies overwhelmed. In the fourth quarter, Georgia Tech maintained their momentum, launching a 17-0 run that extended their lead to as much as 22 points. In contrast to their previous matchup, the Hokies struggled offensively, with Carys Baker and Carleigh Wenzel failing to reach double figures. They combined for just 9 points, shooting a disappointing 3 for 21 from the field.
4. Rose Micheaux
Rose Micheaux had a team-leading efficient performance today, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. However, she struggled at the free-throw line, going one for five from the charity stripe.
5. Rebounding
The Hokies were outhustled on the glass in today's game. They lost the rebounding battle 46 to 32 to Georgia Tech, contributing to the crucial game-ending run in the fourth quarter.
