WBIT: Final Score Predictions for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs North Carolina A&T
The 2025 Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament starts today, and the Virginia Tech Hokies — who hold the No. 1 overall seed — are looking to run the table. Their first-round matchup against the NC A&T Aggies tips off at 6:00 p.m. The two teams have met just two times all time, with Virginia Tech leading the series 2-0. Their last matchup came on December 28, 2012.
With a lot of unfamiliarity between the two programs, you can find crossing paths this season in the level of opponents played. Against teams that made the NCAA tournament this season — North Carolina, Liberty, Florida Gulf Coast, and Norfolk State — the Aggies went winless, averaging just 51 points per game, which is 13 points below their season average.
The Hokies played five more games in the regular season against NCAA tournament teams — Iowa, Michigan, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and California — securing three wins over Georgia Tech, Louisville, and California.
Against common opponents this season — Campbell, Elon, SMU and UNC Wilmington — NC A&T split their two games with Elon, swept both matchups against UNC Wilmington, but fell to both Campbell and SMU. Virginia Tech, by contrast, played each team once and won all four games, averaging an 86.5 points per game compared to NC A&T's 62.3.
With their impressive offensive performances, particularly against common opponents, Virginia Tech's dominance at home against out-of-conference opponents also stands out. The Hokies are a perfect 7-0 record at home, with an average winning margin of 29 points. In contrast, NC A&T faltered on the road against out-of-conference opponents, finishing winless at 0-5.
Prediction
With Virginia Tech starting their tournament run on home court, they seem well-positioned to come away with a win. Their potent offense will be a key factor, with four players — Carleigh Wenzel (14.5), Carys Baker (12.7), Rose Micheaux (12.5), and Matilda Ekh (12.3) — averaging over 12 points per game, giving the Hokies multiple reliable scoring options.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 85, NC A&T 64
