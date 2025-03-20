How To Watch And Listen: Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs NC A&T In the WBIT First Round
After being snubbed for the NCAA Tournament, Virginia Tech enters the WBIT as the No. 1 overall seed and they hope to begin a long run to the title tonight when they face NC A&T at home.
This is the Hokies’ first appearance in the WBIT, a competition that is in its second year of operation. Illinois won the inaugural version of the tournament in 2024. It is Tech’s first time missing out on the NCAA tournament since COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 edition that the program was destined for. As it stands, the four-year streak from 2021-2024 ties the program record for most consecutive appearances in the NCAA along with the stretch from 2003-06.
Virginia Tech is 2-0 all-time against NC A&T in women’s basketball with the most recent meeting taking place on Dec. 28, 2012. Both games in the series took place at Cassell Coliseum. VT and NC A&T had five common opponents this season: SMU, UNC, Elon, Campbell and UNCW. The Hokies went 4-1 against the group while the Aggies were 3-4.
The Hokies are 0-4 this season when scoring less than 60 points. The game against Georgia Tech in Greensboro was the first all season that two or fewer Hokies scored in double figures. The game was the second of the season that Carleigh Wenzel did not attempt a free throw. It was also one of eight that she did not score in double figures It was the first game without an assist for Matilda Ekh since Jan. 2 and the first game without at least three since Feb. 13. The 17-0 run suffered in the second half was the largest given up by the Hokies this season.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs NC A&T
TV: ESPN+
Bailey Angle and Mack McCarthy
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network, Evan Hughes PxP
