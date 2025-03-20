Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Roll Past Longwood In Double Header Sweep
BLACKSBURG-- The No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies (25-5, 5-1 ACC) were able to dominate the Longwood Lancers (6-21, 0-3) in a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon.
Emma Mazzarone started the game in the circle for the Hokies. The 12th appearance of the season for the Sophomore.
A single and a hit by pitch put the Lancers in a position to shock Tech early in the top of the first. This threat, however, came empty-handed as Mazzarone was able to strike her way out of the inning unscathed.
This would mark the only time for the game that Longwood would have a runner reach second base.
It was clear early that the Hokies offense showed up Wednesday. Cori McMillan drew a four-pitch walk and a Michelle Chatfield triple cashed McMillan shortly after to give Tech an early 1-0 lead.
By the end of the first the Hokies had batted themselves to a 4-0 lead.
After the second frame, the scoring was done. Tech sent 10 batters up to the plate in the wake of a six-run inning. The first of these runs was a solo shot from Jayden Jones. This marked the 50th home run of the season for the Hokies. A fast pace only needs 30 games to reach this mark as a team.
After the explosive first two innings offensively, The Lancers turned to their sole southpaw in the bullpen, Cierra Gawryluk to slow down this attack from Tech.
She was able to do just that. The Hokies offense wasn't able to get anyone on base for the remainder of the game after the second inning. The same can almost be said for the Lancers but a sole single in the top of the fourth from Bailey Bucholz marked the last hit of the first game for either squad.
Cassie Gizzard entered the game in the fifth to put away the Lancers attack in 1-2-3 fashion.
The Hokies only needed five innings to run-rule the Lancers in game one. Complete dominance on all fronts for Tech in game one.
Game two looked to be the exact same dominance from the Hokies, as on the first pitch Tech saw, McMillan launched a solo home run over the fence to open the scoring 1-0. This home run was a special one, McMillan's 50th career home run and her 33rd dawning the maroon-and-orange.
The top of the second gave Longwood a scoring opportunity they have been desperately looking for since the first inning of game one. Runners on first and second with two outs forced Sophie Kleiman in the circle for Tech to throw a crucial strikeout to protect the 1-0 lead.
Riding off of the momentum of this threat in the top of the third, with Sophia Knock on first, Brooke Bennett tripled into left field tying the ball game at 1-1.
Tech has kept the bats quiet in game two up until this point, an RBI double from Castine in the bottom of the third gave the Hokies the lead that they would not relinquish.
Tech head coach Pete D'Amour turned to his ace Emma Lemley in the top of the fifth inning to hopefully close out the game for his ballclub. Lemley delivered on her promise striking out seven of her eight batters faced from here on out.
That is nothing but routine for Lemley, who has four no hitters on the season.
As for the offensive side of the field, the Hokies offense was not done yet, another solo home run by McMillan in the bottom of the fifth capped off her stellar day. Combined in both games on the day batting four for five with two walks.
Kylie Aldridge and Emily LeGette decided the home run action was too fun to not join in on. Sending back-to-back solo blasts soaring over the fence.
After the dust settled, the Hokies outscored the Lancers 17-1 in the doubleheader Wednesday afternoon. Dominance from start to finish for the 14th team in the nation. This is the sixth win in a row for the Hokies, taking them into a nine-day break before taking on the 17th-ranked Stanford Cardinal.
This will be a good test for the Hokies, being the second-ranked ACC team Tech finds themselves matched up against. Game one of the series will take place at Tech Softball Park Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m. Coverage is available on the ACC Network.
RELATED LINKS
First-Year Hokies DC Sam Siefkes Describes How Long-Time NFL Coach Mike Zimmer Has Influenced Him
2025 WBIT: Complete Bracket Predictions For This Year's Tournament
Virginia Tech Guard Brandon Rechsteiner Will Enter The Transfer Portal, Becoming the Fourth Hokie to Transfer