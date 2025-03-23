WBIT Second Round Live Updates: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs Texas Tech Score
After winning convincingly in the first round of the WBIT against NC A&T, Virginia Tech is back on the court tonight and hoping to make it to the quarterfinals. This afternoon, they will host Texas Tech, the fifth meeting between the two programs in their history.
Virginia Tech is 2-2 all-time against Texas Tech in women’s basketball with the most recent meeting taking place on Dec. 20, 2005, in Cancun, Mexico. All four meetings have come in a multi-team event, including the Caribbean Classic in Cancun, the Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas, the NCAA tournament in 2001 and the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico. This season the two clubs had two common opponents in Florida State and SMU. The Red Raiders lost both games, while the Hokies went 1-1 with a victory over SMU. The last Big 12 opponent VT faced was Baylor in the NCAA tournament in 2024.
Who will win today's matchup in Blacksburg? Follow along right here for the latest updates!
Pregame
Here is the starting lineup for the Hokies today:
0- Lani White
1- Carleigh Wenzel
4- Rose Micheaux
10- Carys Baker
11- Matilda Ekh
1st Quarter
End of the first quarter: Texas Tech leads Virginia Tech 21-12. Hokies shooting 46% from the field and are 1-5 from three in the opening quarter.
2nd Quarter
4:48- Hokies trail the Red Raiders 29-14. Only two points for Virginia Tech this quarter
