All Hokies

WBIT Second Round Live Updates: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs Texas Tech Score

Can Virginia Tech beat Texas Tech and advance to the WBIT quarterfinals?

Jackson Caudell

WBIT Second Round Live Updates: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs Texas Tech Score
WBIT Second Round Live Updates: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs Texas Tech Score / Virginia Tech Athletics
In this story:

After winning convincingly in the first round of the WBIT against NC A&T, Virginia Tech is back on the court tonight and hoping to make it to the quarterfinals. This afternoon, they will host Texas Tech, the fifth meeting between the two programs in their history.

Virginia Tech is 2-2 all-time against Texas Tech in women’s basketball with the most recent meeting taking place on Dec. 20, 2005, in Cancun, Mexico. All four meetings have come in a multi-team event, including the Caribbean Classic in Cancun, the Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas, the NCAA tournament in 2001 and the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico. This season the two clubs had two common opponents in Florida State and SMU. The Red Raiders lost both games, while the Hokies went 1-1 with a victory over SMU. The last Big 12 opponent VT faced was Baylor in the NCAA tournament in 2024.

Who will win today's matchup in Blacksburg? Follow along right here for the latest updates!

Pregame

Here is the starting lineup for the Hokies today:

0- Lani White

1- Carleigh Wenzel

4- Rose Micheaux

10- Carys Baker

11- Matilda Ekh

1st Quarter

End of the first quarter: Texas Tech leads Virginia Tech 21-12. Hokies shooting 46% from the field and are 1-5 from three in the opening quarter.

2nd Quarter

4:48- Hokies trail the Red Raiders 29-14. Only two points for Virginia Tech this quarter

Additional Links

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: ESPN's BPI Favors The Hokies Comfortably In Today's Second-Round Game

How to Watch and Listen: No. 1 Virginia Tech vs Texas Tech In the WBIT Second Round

Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Fall Short in Back-and-Forth Duel with No. 16 Louisville

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Basketball