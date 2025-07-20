Who Is Jailen Bedford? Meet Virginia Tech Men's Basketball’s New Backcourt Addition
Jailen Bedford, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, announced his decision to transfer to Virginia Tech in April, adding another ballhandler and veteran leadership to Virginia Tech's backcourt.
"We're thrilled to have Jailen join the Hokies," Young said in the team's announcement. "His journey to this point has shaped him into a resilient and dynamic player. Jailen really came on strong toward the end of the season for UNLV. We believe his skillset and leadership will be invaluable to us this upcoming season."
A member of the Class of 2021, Bedford averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists during his senior campaign. While this left Bedford as a zero-star recruit, he used this time to elevate his game at Trinidad State College.
In junior college, Bedford honed his shot behind the arc, leading the Trojans to a pair of Region 9 Championship victories. He was the main offensive contributor, averaging 16.6 points per game and shooting 44% from beyond the arc.
When Bedford was ready for Division I competition, he enrolled at Oral Roberts University. A well-respected mid-major program in Summit League Conference, the Golden Eagles have appeared in nine NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament (March Madness) Tournaments.
Before conference play commences every season, squads are allowed to schedule games with a slew of conference opponents. This is a time when Power 4 programs often match up with mid-major competition to get warmed up for the grueling conference slate later in the season.
In just his ninth game for Oral Roberts, Bedford set his career high in points (26) against Texas Tech, coming up just short of completing the upset in Lubbock in an 82-76 loss. He surpassed his prior high of 23, which was set against fellow Big 12 foe Kansas State.
Bedford started all 31 contests for the Golden Eagles while remaining just as consistent behind the line, averaging 14.6 points per game during his junior season. He made the decision once more to transfer, heading west to the Silver State to join UNLV for his senior season.
The transfer to join the Runnin' Rebels resulted in a decreased role. Just as he did with Oral Roberts, Bedford appeared in all 31 contests, but only made six starts. UNLV was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament, a matchup with Utah State in which Bedford started and played in the entirety of the contest.
Not losing his touch behind the arc, Bedford made 39% of his threes with UNLV last year while averaging 10.3 points per game mostly off the bench. He'll now look to Tech to find an increased role and help produce a squad that can reach March Madness itself.
Under head coach Mike Young, expect Bedford and Jaden Schutt to compete for the second guard role. Fellow staff writer Phoebe Winters offered some insight into Bedford's game:
"The Texas native is a steady presence on the court, often scoring in double-figures. Despite not being a regular starter for UNLV, Bedford's ability to step up during the Rebels' time of adversity and play an entire 40 minute Quarterfinal contest while injured, shows he has a lot of fight and passion for the game. Bedford could make a bid for a starting role, but regardless he would be a valuable bench piece for Mike Young with his collegiate experience and strong shooting presence."
Regardless of whether Bedford cracks the starting lineup, he will be a valuable piece in the Hokies' rotation this campaign.