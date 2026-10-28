Who Should Close Games for Virginia Tech Basketball? The Toughest Decision Facing Mike Young

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball struggled to close out tight contests in 2025-26. That year's iteration dropped nine games by single-digit margins, four by one possession, and three by one point.

Like last year, Virginia Tech's mostly turned to the transfer portal in an endeavor to reshape its roster for the 2026-27 campaign.

Five players return from the 2025-26 unit; only three played in more than 30% of the Hokies' games — senior forward Amani Hansberry and junior guards Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson represent the trio; then-freshman forward Sin'Cere Jones played in 10 games before a season-ending lower-body injury, while then-freshman center Solomon Davis did not see any game action.

With Virginia Tech looking to improve upon last season's late-game struggles, one question remains: Who will head coach Mike Young turn to when the Hokies need a basket in the closing minutes?

Ben Hammond

Of Virginia Tech's returning players, Hammond figures to be among the most likely candidates to take the reins in late-game situations. The junior guard has two seasons of experience operating within Young's system, an advantage that could prove particularly valuable when the Hokies find themselves in closely contested affairs.

The junior guard averaged 13.2 points per game after putting up 5.3ppg his freshman year. In league play, Hammond's total rose to 14.9 points per game, and he scored 20 or more points in five contests. Hammond scored a career-high 30 points against then-No. 21 Virginia on

Hammond's role as a primary ball handler also puts him in a position to control the pace of Virginia Tech's offense. Whether that means creating his own scoring opportunity or finding an open teammate, his familiarity with the Hokies' offensive structure makes him a logical option.

Young noted at ACC Tipoff in October that Hammond will spend more time playing off the ball this season, a shift that could allow the junior guard to be utilized in a wider variety of offensive sets and create additional scoring opportunities.

Still, being tasked with facilitating an offense and being the player responsible for delivering a game-winning basket are two different responsibilities.

Amani Hansberry

Hansberry presents a different avenue for Virginia Tech's late-game offense.

Rather than relying exclusively on its backcourt, Tech could look to establish an interior presence through the senior forward, who enters the campaign as one of the Hokies' most experienced returning players.

Hansberry averaged a team-high 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 2025-26; in January 2026, he became the first Hokie since Jeff Allen to tally four straight double-doubles.

There is also the possibility that utilizing Hansberry in late-game situations could create opportunities elsewhere on the floor, particularly if opposing teams elect to send additional defensive attention his way.

Of course, getting the ball to a post player in the closing seconds isn't always an easy task, especially when opposing defenses know where the ball is headed.

Tyler Johnson

Johnson shouldn't be overlooked in the conversation, either. Like Hammond, Johnson enters the 2026-27 season with experience playing under Young. That continuity could give him an advantage over some of Virginia Tech's newcomers, particularly early in the campaign.

While Johnson might not necessarily be the first option when the Hokies need a basket, having another returning guard capable of contributing in late-game situations could prove beneficial. Johnson averaged 8.0 points per game for Virginia Tech in 2025-26, totaling 9.5 points per game in his first 13 appearances before missing 15 contests with an ankle injury.

What About the Newcomers?

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this conversation is that Virginia Tech's eventual closer(s) might not be among its returning players. With Young and his staff relying heavily on the transfer portal as in 2025-26, several newcomers will have an opportunity to establish themselves as dependable offensive options (and on the other end, too).

However, determining which players are best suited for those responsibilities will likely require seeing how the roster operates together against actual competition. For what it's worth, here's my before-the-season pick: Hammond, Hansberry, Oklahoma transfer Kuol Atak, Florida Atlantic transfer Isaiah Elohim, and San Diego State transfer Miles Heide.

For now, Hammond appears to be the most logical candidate to handle the ball in late-game situations, while Hansberry provides an experienced option in the frontcourt.

Ultimately, Virginia Tech doesn't necessarily need one player to shoulder every late-game possession. Having multiple reliable scoring options could make the Hokies considerably more difficult to defend when the outcome remains undecided.

The Hokies' season opens on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. ET against Coppin State on ACC Network Extra.