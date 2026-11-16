BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football enters the final stretch of its regular season searching for answers following consecutive losses to SMU and Stanford.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) suffered a 40-22 defeat against Stanford on Saturday night, falling behind 21-0 in the first half after committing three turnovers. The loss followed a 51-28 setback against SMU, leaving Virginia Tech looking to regain its footing before traveling to face Miami.

During his Monday press conference, Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin discussed the Hokies' defensive struggles, the development of quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and the challenges presented by Miami. Here are the most noteworthy observations and quotes from the proceedings:

What did James Franklin say about Virginia Tech's recent struggles?

Franklin opened Monday's press conference by thanking Virginia Tech's supporters for their continued commitment, particularly those who attended Saturday's cold and windy contest at Lane Stadium.

While acknowledging the disappointment surrounding the Hokies' recent performances, Franklin emphasized that the coaching staff accepts responsibility for the team's struggles.

"We did not play winning football, but they played well, and they forced some of those situations," Franklin said of Stanford. "We turned the ball over three times in the first half, and that's not a recipe for success. It really never has been."

Despite Virginia Tech's recent setbacks, Franklin maintained that the program has made considerable progress since his arrival.

"Although we did not play well this past week and really the last two weeks, it does not change what we're building here and what we're doing here," Franklin said.

Franklin also pointed to the team's Sunday practice and meetings as encouraging signs of its response to adversity, although he acknowledged that the Hokies must demonstrate those improvements on the field.

Why has Virginia Tech struggled to stop the run?

Virginia Tech's defense has surrendered more than 200 rushing yards in each of its last two contests, including 233 against Stanford on Saturday. Franklin attributed some of those difficulties to unfavorable field position, particularly against Stanford, which benefited from Virginia Tech's turnovers and inconsistent punting.

"Their average starting field position was the 41-yard line," Franklin said. "That's when you talk about turnovers, and then you talk about not punting well as well, and you're up by 21, and you're leaning heavily into the run game."

Although the Hokies struggled against Stanford's rushing attack, Franklin noted that the defense demonstrated improvement in pass coverage, recording seven pass breakups. Still, there's work to be done.

"We got to be more gap accountable. There's no doubt about that," Franklin said.

Franklin also emphasized that the defense must respond more effectively when the offense places it in difficult situations, regardless of the circumstances.

Why have turnovers continued to plague Virginia Tech?

Virginia Tech's turnover differential has remained a recurring concern throughout the season, with Saturday's three first-half giveaways proving particularly costly. Franklin explained that the Hokies had previously overcome similar mistakes through explosive plays and contributions from other phases of the game. However, those shortcomings have become increasingly difficult to overcome.

"We got to make sure that one turnover doesn't turn into two, because that's been a little bit of our issue," Franklin said. "When we've had turnovers, they've happened in bunches."

The Hokies have also struggled to generate takeaways defensively. Against Stanford, a potential interception return for a touchdown was negated by an offsides penalty.

"Defensively, we got to create turnovers," Franklin said. "We got to create some sack fumbles. We got to create some interceptions."

How is Franklin handling adversity within the program?

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With Virginia Tech coming off consecutive defeats in which it surrendered at least 40 points, Franklin acknowledged the challenges of maintaining confidence throughout the program.

"The vulnerability has got to start with the coaches. The honesty has got to start with the coaches," Franklin said. "I think once the players see that, then they're willing to do it as well."

Franklin also recognized the frustration surrounding Virginia Tech's inconsistency, particularly after earlier performances created optimism about the team's potential.

"I know how many people care so much about Virginia Tech football and what it means to them," Franklin said. "I also know that we've shown some really good signs that get people excited, and then we don't necessarily sustain those on a consistent basis."

What did Franklin say about Ethan Grunkemeyer's development?

Despite Grunkemeyer's struggles against Stanford, Franklin expressed confidence in the junior quarterback's performance throughout his first full season as a starter. Grunkemeyer completed just half of his passes Saturday while facing consistent pressure from the Cardinal's defensive front.

Grunkemeyer completed just half of his passes Saturday while facing consistent pressure from Stanford's defensive front.

"If you look at the totality of what Ethan has done, I think he's having a really, really good year," Franklin said. "There are some throws that I know he would love to have back, but I'm very, very pleased in Ethan Grunkemeyer."

Franklin also highlighted the physical and mental demands of starting throughout an entire season, noting that Grunkemeyer is learning to respond to mistakes while managing the responsibilities of the position.

"He's a guy that takes ownership," Franklin said. "I think there's still some times where, like a lot of players, we got to move past negative plays and make sure that we flush it."

While acknowledging the need for improved pass protection, Franklin praised Grunkemeyer's toughness and expressed optimism about his future.

"He's played really, really good football. Has made some big-time plays. Has been consistent, and has been tough as nails," Franklin said.

What is Joshua Clarke's status ahead of Miami?

Virginia Tech could receive a defensive reinforcement ahead of its matchup against Miami, with Franklin indicating that cornerback Joshua Clarke is expected to return after missing Saturday's contest.

"We expect to have Josh back from all indications and from our staff meeting this morning with our medical team," Franklin said.

However, Franklin cautioned that the situation remains subject to change, referencing Thomas Williams' previous injury circumstances as an example of how expectations can shift throughout the week.

Clark's absence also created additional opportunities for freshman Zaevion Cleveland, who received an expanded defensive role against Stanford.

"The length that he has, the speed that he has, his ability to play the ball when the ball's in the air, and the instincts that he has, there's a lot to be excited about," Franklin said.

Although injuries contributed to Cleveland's increased playing time, Franklin emphasized that the freshman has also earned greater confidence from the coaching staff.

What challenges does Miami present for Virginia Tech?

Virginia Tech's upcoming matchup against Miami presents another difficult challenge for a team seeking to end its two-game losing streak.

Franklin praised Miami head coach Mario Cristobal for the program's development, highlighting the Hurricanes' combination of experienced personnel, offensive balance and schematic versatility.

"They're a balanced team; they're able to run the ball. They're able to throw the ball," Franklin said.