MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Virginia Tech football faces arguably its toughest challenge of the season Saturday, traveling to Hard Rock Stadium for an ACC showdown against No. 7 Miami.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) have dropped four of their last six contests, most recently suffering a 40-22 defeat against Stanford. Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC), meanwhile, enters Saturday's matchup still undefeated in conference play, with an opportunity to strengthen its College Football Playoff resume and move closer to an ACC championship.

Virginia Tech hasn't defeated an AP top-10 opponent since upsetting then-No. 8 Ohio State on Sept. 6, 2014. It hasn't beaten an opponent in the top six since West Virginia in October 2004. Ending that drought against the Hurricanes will require a considerably better performance than the Hokies have delivered in recent weeks.

Virginia Tech's Offense

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer remains at the center of Virginia Tech's offensive production, having thrown for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns through 10 games.

However, the Penn State transfer struggled against Stanford, completing 17 of 34 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Hokies committed three turnovers in the first half, allowing the Cardinal to establish an early 21-0 advantage.

Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown and tight end Luke Reynolds have been among Grunkemeyer's most dependable targets, while running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. has provided balance on the ground.

Against Miami, protecting the football will be particularly important. Virginia Tech cannot afford to give the Hurricanes additional possessions, especially considering the difficulties its defense has experienced in recent weeks.

Miami's Offense

Miami's offense has been among the nation's most productive this season, averaging 44.1 points and 518.8 total yards per game. The Hurricanes lead the ACC in total offense, with quarterback Darian Mensah directing a passing attack that averages more than 330 yards per contest.

Mensah has completed 76.3% of his passes for 3,076 yards and 29 touchdowns against just two interceptions through 10 games. Miami has maintained that production despite the absence of wide receiver Malachi Toney, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in just eight games before suffering an injury in early November.

The Hurricanes totaled 532 yards in their 36-25 victory over Duke last Saturday, with Mensah completing 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards. Wide receiver Cooper Barkate added eight receptions for 134 yards, while freshman running back Javian Mallory accounted for three touchdowns.

For Virginia Tech, limiting explosive plays will be essential. The Hokies enter Saturday allowing 229.7 passing yards per game, ranking 102nd nationally. That presents a difficult matchup against a Miami offense averaging 331 passing yards per contest.

Miami should have opportunities to exploit Virginia Tech's secondary, particularly if the Hokies cannot generate consistent pressure. Mensah was not sacked against Duke, and allowing him similar time in the pocket could make containing the Hurricanes' passing attack difficult.

Virginia Tech's Defense

Virginia Tech's defense has experienced a difficult stretch, surrendering a combined 91 points in consecutive losses to SMU and Stanford.

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The Hokies allowed 51 points and 569 total yards against the Mustangs before surrendering another 40 points to the Cardinal. Those performances have raised concerns about a defensive unit that previously demonstrated its ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Defensive end Aycen Stevens has been among Virginia Tech's most productive pass rushers, while defensive tackle Kemari Copeland has contributed along the defensive front.

However, generating pressure alone won't be enough against Miami. The Hokies must improve their tackling and limit explosive passing plays, two areas that have contributed to their recent struggles.

Virginia Tech will also need to force turnovers to give its offense additional opportunities. Without those momentum-changing plays, slowing Miami's attack could prove particularly difficult.

Miami's Defense

Miami's defense has been considerably more effective against the run than the pass, presenting a difficult matchup for Virginia Tech's rushing attack.

The Hurricanes are allowing just 74.7 rushing yards per game against FBS opponents, ranking first nationally. Opponents have managed only 2.91 yards per carry, making it difficult to establish offensive balance.

However, Miami has been vulnerable through the air, surrendering 275 passing yards per game against FBS competition, ranking 130th nationally. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 65.4% of their attempts.

That discrepancy could provide Grunkemeyer with opportunities to move the football, although Virginia Tech will need to avoid becoming overly dependent on its passing attack.

Final Thoughts

Virginia Tech has demonstrated its ability to compete with quality opponents, most notably in its 20-16 victory over Clemson. However, the Hokies' recent defensive struggles make Saturday's matchup particularly concerning.

Miami enters averaging 44.1 points per game, the highest mark nationally, while Virginia Tech has surrendered 91 points across its last two contests.

The Hokies should find opportunities through the air, but Miami's offensive firepower and ability to contain opposing rushing attacks give the Hurricanes a considerable advantage.

I expect Grunkemeyer to produce a few scoring drives against Miami's vulnerable secondary. However, Mensah and the Hurricanes should capitalize on Virginia Tech's defensive deficiencies, establishing control before pulling away in the second half.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Final score prediction: Miami 45, Virginia Tech 21

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