The chains came out with less than nine minutes left, and the measurement went Virginia Tech’s way by inches. Mark Fletcher Jr. was short on fourth-and-1, and the call survived Miami’s challenge.

Down 21-20, Tech punted three snaps later. Ethan Grunkemeyer sailed two throws over Luke Reynolds; Damon Wilson II sacked him on third down, and Fletcher broke several tackles on an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:08 left. No. 5 Miami won 28-20 at Hard Rock Stadium, handing the Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC) their third straight loss and sixth in a row in the series. Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) clinched a spot in the ACC title game.

This loss doesn't feel like SMU or Stanford. Tech won the turnover battle 2-0, drew one flag and held an offense averaging 44.1 points to 28. But after a 14-0 first quarter, it managed two field goals on its last eight possessions and ran 12 fourth-quarter plays for six yards.

“There are no moral victories,” Coach James Franklin said. “There never will be. It’s not good enough. We’re not consistent enough.”

Quarterback: C+

Grunkemeyer was 17-of-21 for 104 yards and a touchdown in the first half, mostly on quick throws to the flat and the sideline. The second half was 5-of-14 for 64. Take away the 45-yarder to Que’Sean Brown and it was 4-of-13 for 19.

“If you don’t push the ball down the field or break some tackles and make people miss, then the ceiling lowers and lowers on you,” Franklin said. “They start sitting on your routes.”

Grunkemeyer finished 22-of-35 for 168 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, real progress after three picks in the previous two games. But his two biggest throws came right after the fourth-down stop, and both sailed over Reynolds’ head.

Running back: C

Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran 14 times for 38 yards, 2.7 per carry, less than half the 6.0 he averaged entering the night. All 38 came before halftime. His five second-half carries netted zero.

Messiah Mickens broke a tackle and scored from 15 yards out on the snap after Joshua Clarke’s first interception, his first career touchdown.

Wide receiver: C

Brown caught seven of eight targets for 94 yards, more than half of Tech’s passing total. His 45-yarder on third-and-6 set up a field goal and was Tech’s only offensive snap longer than 15 yards. No other wide receiver caught more than two passes.

Tight end: C+

Reynolds caught 10 passes on a team-high 15 targets for 48 yards, or 3.2 yards per target. Much of that was the design. The end-zone throw to him on third-and-7 from the Miami 9 fell incomplete, and Tech settled for a field goal.

“I thought that should have been a touchdown or pass interference,” Franklin said. “It wasn’t called that way.”

Offensive line: C-

Left tackle Justin Terry played for the first time in what Franklin estimated was seven or eight weeks. “I thought he did some really good things,” Franklin said. The final possession wasn’t his best. Terry got beat by his man on both the third- and fourth-down throws, and his first-quarter hold was Tech’s only penalty.

Tech ran 19 times for 40 yards against the nation's top run defense, and its six second-half rushes lost a combined nine. Miami had six tackles for loss and two sacks.

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“We were in too many obvious passing situations for our line,” Franklin said.

Defensive line: B

Randy Adirika and Mylachi Williams each had a sack, Tech had five quarterback hurries and Darian Mensah threw several passes away, once with Samuel Okunlola coming free.

“We were able to pressure their quarterback tonight,” Franklin said.

Short yardage was the problem. Two of Fletcher’s three touchdowns came from a yard out, and on the 17-play, 90-yard go-ahead drive, Miami converted all four third downs, three on runs. Franklin called it “a championship drive.”

Linebackers: B-

Keon Wylie, credited with the fourth-down stop, also broke up a pass. Noah Chambers forced a throwaway and had half a tackle for loss, and Kaleb Spencer led the team in tackles. But Javian Mallory’s 18-yard run on third-and-3 kept the go-ahead drive alive, and Fletcher ran through several tackles on the clinching score.

Secondary: B+

Joshua Clarke returned this week after missing last week’s loss to Stanford, and he picked off Mensah twice. The first went through Mallory’s hands and became Mickens’ touchdown. The second he earned, going up on what Miami thought was a free play and taking the ball from Cooper Barkate.

Clarke is the first Hokie with two interceptions in a game since Dorian Strong against Duke in 2024. Mensah, who had thrown just two interceptions all season, finished without a touchdown pass.

The fourth quarter costs this group. Mensah went 6-of-7, Miami converted seven of nine third downs after halftime and Kenny Woseley Jr. missed Mensah on a third-and-3 scramble during the go-ahead drive.

Special teams: A

John Love made field goals from 38 and 27 yards, and Nathan Totten averaged 48.4 yards on five punts. The unit did what it needed to do on Saturday.

Coaching: C

The opening plan worked. Tech took the ball first, “which is not something we typically do,” Franklin said. “Felt like we needed to be aggressive and try to get a lead and play with a lead.” The first drive went 15 plays and 75 yards over more than eight minutes, and defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group held Miami about 16 points under its average.

The second-half plan didn’t. Offensive coordinator Ty Howle’s offense ran 21 plays after the break for 55 yards, only five of them handoffs.

Overall: B-

Tech won the turnover battle, committed one penalty and got a fourth-down stop with the game on the line. Pry’s defense gave up 91 points in the previous two games and looked like a different unit Saturday. The offense has to give it something to protect when Virginia visits Lane Stadium on Nov. 28.

Beat the Cavaliers, and Saturday is the night Franklin’s first team led a top-five team for three quarters on the road. Lose, and the 14-0 start at Hard Rock becomes the high point of a four-game slide.