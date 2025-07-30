All Hokies

2025 ACC Preseason Poll Slots Virginia Tech Football at No. 11

Virginia Tech checked in at No. 11 in the rankings, earning 1,412 points along with a single first‑place vote.

Thomas Hughes

Jan 3, 2025; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dante Lovett (1) runs after his interception against Minnesota during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Jan 3, 2025; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dante Lovett (1) runs after his interception against Minnesota during the second half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The ACC has now released its predicted order for football's 2025 regular season, via votes compiled by the media. Virginia Tech slotted in at No. 11, compiled 1,412 points and tallied a lone first-place vote.

Here is the full order, with total points on the left and first-place votes on the right in parentheses:

No. 1 – Clemson – 3,093 (167)

No. 2 – Miami – 2,679 (7)

No. 3 – SMU – 2,612 (2)

No. 4 – Georgia Tech – 2,397 (2)

No. 5 – Louisville – 2,370

No. 6 – Duke – 1,973

No. 7 – Florida State – 1,920 (4)

No. 8 – North Carolina – 1,611

No. 9 – Pitt – 1,571

No. 10 – NC State – 1,505

No. 11 – Virginia Tech – 1,412 (1)

No. 12 – Syracuse – 1,381

No. 13 – Boston College – 953

No. 14 – Virginia – 871

No. 15 – California – 659

No. 16 – Wake Forest – 576

No. 17 – Stanford – 426

Clemson collects the lion's share of votes and for good reason; per DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 29, the Tigers boast +105 odds of winning the ACC title and have won eight ACC titles in the past 10 years. Virginia Tech is a +3500 pick. Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik also headlines the ACC's 2025 list of starting signal-callers and is likely to walk home with the ACC Offensive Player of the Year at the season's conclusion.

Tech finishing No. 11 is a reasonable proposition; the majority of media rankings slot the Hokies anywhere from No. 8 to No. 12, reflecting a relative uncertainty about their retooled roster and whether their portal additions will mesh quickly. No. 11 likely correlates to a 4-4 ACC record; as long as the Hokies win three of their four non-conference regular season games, it should secure the program's second winning season in three years.

Thomas Hughes
