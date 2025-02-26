2025 NFL Combine Preview: Six Virginia Tech Hokies Look to Raise Their Draft Stock This Week In Indianapolis
The NFL Scouting Combine invites the best young talent from across the nation to showcase their skills and athleticism ahead of the NFL draft, including six Hokies.
Running back Bhayshul Tuten, wide receivers Da'Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane, defensive linemen Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and linebacker Dorian Strong will attend the 2025 NFL Combine in preparation for the upcoming NFL draft.
Peebles, Powell-Ryland and Strong will participate in the position specific drills on Thursday, Feb. 27. They will be asked to complete drills that emphasize their lateral quickness, like the four-bag agility drill, their change-of-direction skills, like the wave drill and the "W" drill, and their bending ability.
Combine prospects will also undergo a series of medical exams and measurements, which may hurt Peebles' chances. The Raleigh native has short arms for a defensive tackle, however, can make up for his lack of length with his power and work ethic. Peebles will have to stand-out in the drills to counter-act his measurables to improve his draft stock.
Tuten, Felton, and Lane will conduct their position specific drills on Saturday, March 1. Tuten will undergo drills to showcase his quickness, reaction, change-of-direction, and receiving such as off-tackle reaction drills, blast read drills, and running different routes. Felton and Lane participate in the over-the-shoulder adjust drill, gauntlet drill, and toe-tap drill to showcase their tracking, change-of-direction, and body movement control.
Tuten and Felton have been getting a lot of buzz heading into the Combine this week and could be two of the biggest risers:
PFF released their five sleeper players to watch this week and the Hokies landed two players on the list:
RB BHAYSHUL TUTEN, VIRGINIA TECH
"Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards as a sophomore before making the jump to the ACC at Virginia Tech. Feldman reported that Tuten can hit almost 40 inches in the vertical, was clocked at over 23 MPH in a game and has hit 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He is an elite athlete of the backfield who can stand out among a crowded running back class. His 0.33 missed tackles forced rate would rank in the 95th percentile compared to recently drafted backs."
WR DA’QUAN FELTON, VIRGINIA TECH
"The Hokies had a couple of speed demons on offense this year, one of which was Felton, who measured in at over 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds. Now, combine that with some of the numbers Bruce Feldman reported this offseason — Felton jumped over 36 inches in the vertical, nearly 11 feet in the broad, and was clocked at 4.42 seconds 40-yard dash. He never earned more than 650 receiving yards in a single season, but if he puts up those athletic numbers at the combine, he’ll have people believing his most productive football is ahead of him."
All prospects will also be asked to compete in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, and three cone-drill to display their speed and agility.
It will be a long weekend of hard work for the Hokie NFL prospects. Fans can attend the Combine live at Lucas Oil Stadium or tune into the NFL Network's broadcast. The Hokie faithful can tune into the NFL Network at 3 P.M. EST on Thursday to catch Peebles, Powell-Ryland and Strong, and on Saturday at 1 P.M. EST to watch Tuten, Felton, and Lane.
