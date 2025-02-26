2025 NFL Draft Profile - Virginia Tech Defensive Lineman Aeneas Peebles
Two of the Hokies' most intriguing prospects on the defensive side of the ball were former transfers, Aeneas Peebles was just one of them. Peebles is joined in the 2025 NFL Draft pool by former Florida transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
The two defensive lineman have similar overall outlooks in the NFL, even though they play completely different positions. Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland use their explosiveness, athleticism, and quick first step to combat for their smaller build and smaller arms.
Also similarly to Powell-Ryland, Peebles will likely see the field most at the NFL level in obvious passing downs.
Aeneas Peebles’ was the Hokies’ highest graded player by PFF in 2024. In 516 snaps, Peebles received a grade of 85.0. Aeneas’ pass rush grade has always been high and he has one of the most consistent PFF grades out of defensive linemen in this year’s NFL draft.
Peebles’ floor is pretty high as a defensive lineman, but his small arms limit his ceiling at the next level. With some better pass rush moves, and becoming less reliant on the swim move, he could get starter reps in a defense that fits him best. He plays with a great center of gravity and he attacks whenever the linemen make mistakes.
MEASURABLES:
This topic comes up again and again when Aeneas Peebles is mentioned and there is no overemphazize the importance of physical measurables when it comes to defensive line talent. Peebles is fairly undersized in essentially every metric besides hand size and weight. He’s shown the ability to use his size to his advantage, but his short arms and small stature probably limits his ability as an every down player. His height gives him natural pass rush leverage.
PASS RUSH:
Peebles is a violent (!) player in the pass rush, and his motor is non-stop. All of the concerns regarding Peebles’ size are silenced once a bit of film of Peebles is seen in the pass game. He uses very natural leverage to get in the backfield quicker than any other player on the defensive line. He can beat double teams with a low-balance spin move, as he was constantly in the backfield against Miami. He’s shown plenty of potential as a quick pass rusher, a big combine could help that.
RUN DEFENSE:
Peebles has shown flashes, key word—flashes, in the run game as a defensive lineman. As previously mentioned, he uses his natural leverage to get to the ball carrier, but his short arms can often get him caught up in a block. Peebles at his best as a run defender is a scary player, but he struggles finishing tackles in the backfield.
OVERALL:
Peebles is not a first-round draft selection, but with a solid 40-yard dash time and some other successful drills, he could move into the early-middle parts of the draft.
