2025 Transfers Out Of Virginia Tech And How They Fared

The 2025 transfer portal class was a wild one for Virginia Tech. They saw a total of 30 new players join the roster, and 23 players entered to find new homes (per 247Sports. It was more, but 247 lists only scholarship athletes). The 2025 season is over, so let's review how some of these portal departures did with their new programs.

Elite Company | DBU



Mansoor Delane is the fourth defensive back in school history to be selected as a unanimous All-American pic.twitter.com/jY7OInp4UD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 19, 2025

No. 1: Mansoor Delane - LSU

Mansoor Delane spent three seasons at Virginia Tech before coming to a fork in the road. His choices were to stay at Virginia Tech, enter the NFL Draft or find a new home to boost his draft stock. Delane landed on the ladder, and it was a phenomenal choice for himself.

After just one season at LSU, Delane was a consensus All-American. He was targeted just 35 times on the season, allowing 13 catches for 147 yards while not allowing a touchdown. He also intercepted two passes. When Delane was targeted, he allowed a lower passer rating (26.7) than a quarterback is awarded if he were to spike the ball every play (39.6).

No. 2: Xavier Chaplin - Auburn

Xavier Chaplin was a huge name that Virginia Tech fans desperately wanted to hold onto this past offseason, but it was to no avail. Xavier Chaplin had, at best, an average season with Auburn. He played a career high 823 snaps, but graded out at a 57.8 overall - the lowest of his career. He had his second-best pass-blocking season but his worst run-blocking season, earning 72.3 and 57.4 grades, respectively.

No doubt, Chaplin would have started for Virginia Tech this season. He's a very talented offensive tackle who got put in a bad position with a bad offense. His case highlights why it can be a bad idea to rely on the transfer portal to fill out an offensive line.

No. 3: Braelin Moore - LSU

Another offensive lineman that would have started for Virginia Tech in 2025, now we're looking at Braelin Moore. Braelin Moore had a much more successful transfer season, playing out his college days at LSU with Mansoor Delane.

This past season, PFF graded Moore's play as 69.4 overall - the best of his career by nearly two points. He had a career-best pass-block grade of 80.4 and a solid run-block grade of 63.5. He played center for LSU this season.

No. 4: Jalen Stroman - Notre Dame

Jalen Stroman had a lot of trouble staying healthy and on the field during his last season and a half with Virginia Tech, so it wasn't a big surprise that he opted to enter the portal after playing just 22 snaps in the 2024 season. He landed at Notre Dame and put together a healthy season, playing 10+ snaps in all but one game.

PFF grades Stroman as having his best career season in every statistic aside from his pass rush grade, in which he only had three reps. He had a 10.4 point boost this year compared to his best overall defensive grade, an 11.2 point boost for rush defense, and a 7.1 point boost in pass coverage - all of which graded out at over 80.0.

No. 5: Mose Phillips - Missouri

Mose Phillips had some trouble staying healthy this season for Missouri, playing in just seven of the teams 12 games so far. In that time, though, PFF grades him as having a by-far career-best season with the Tigers.

In his seven games, he played 129 total snaps and earned an overall defensive grade of 74.2 and a rush defense grade of 70.6. His tackling grade took a pretty large hit, dropping nearly 20 points from 76.0 to 57.8, but he made up for that with a 22.9 point jump in his coverage grade, going from 51.4 to 74.3.

