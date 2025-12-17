Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Want Wirtz Sale; Inter Miami Eye Barcelona Star for Messi
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has asked the club to sign Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves, who is approaching the final six months of his contract. (Source: Fichajes)
Space in Man Utd’s midfield could be made through the departure of Manuel Ugarte. Fellow INEOS-owned side Nice are exploring the possibility of a January loan deal for the Uruguay international. (Source: Jeunes Footeux)
Having been underwhelmed by his performances this season, Liverpool have put midfielder Florian Wirtz on the transfer list already. They are looking for a fee of €110 million (£96.6 million, $129.3 million) and hope to cut their losses in January. (Source: Defensa Central)
Liverpool are still working on a contract extension for center back Ibrahima Konaté and want another defender to boost competition next season, rather than replace the Frenchman. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck are under consideration. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea winger Tyrique George is growing increasingly frustrated with his limited minutes and is eyeing a permanent exit this winter. Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United and Southampton are among his English suitors, while RB Leipzig and Roma are also keen. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester City are ready to back manager Pep Guardiola with a January spend of €140 million (£123 million, $164.5 million) to secure two key targets: Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento. (Source: Fichajes)
Former Chelsea center back Thiago Silva is planning a return to Europe in January to be closer with his family, who remained in London after he departed for Fluminense in 2024. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
AC Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani, 20, is emerging as a possible target for Arsenal. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo is eyeing a move for Coventry City striker Haji Wright, believing the United States international is capable of performing in the Premier League. (Source: ExWHUEmployee)
Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur have all informed Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi of their willingness to offer him a contract in January. Elsewhere, offers could arrive from Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Barcelona want a new right back to compete with Jules Koundé and have shown interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson. (Source: Sky Sport Germany)
Sticking in Germany, 17-year-old Bayern Munich sensation Lennart Karl could have signed for Real Madrid after a trial when he was just 10, but his father was left unimpressed by Los Blancos’ approach to negotiations and pulled out of the deal. (Source: Und nun zum Sport)
Atlético Madrid are prioritizing a January move for Man City defender Nathan Aké as they chase a low-cost option capable of making an immediate impact. (Source: Fichajes)
Inter Miami officials have started hunting for a house to offer to Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of a potential move for the Poland international next summer as Lionel Messi’s strike partner on South Beach. (Source: Marek Jóźwiak)
Lewandowski is growing frustrated with the delay in talks over a new contract with Barcelona and has asked the board to make a definitive decision on his future soon. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid are readying an offer of €50 million (£43.9 million, $58.8 million) to beat Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona to Vasco da Gama winger Rayan. (Source: Fichajes)