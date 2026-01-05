Transfer Rumors: Messi Eyes Inter Miami Addition; Vinicius Jr’s Record Premier League Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Real Madrid have received an offer worth a record-shattering €150 million (£130.7 million, $175.9 million) for Vinicius Jr from Chelsea, made up of €125 million in guaranteed money plus €25 million in add-ons. Madrid are considering the approach, which would make their Brazilian star the most expensive player in Premier League history. (Source: Fichajes)
The Spanish giants could swiftly reinvest those funds in Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is expected to attract a bid worth €120 million (£104.6 million, $140.7 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Carlos Baleba is set to demand Brighton be “reasonable” when discussing a prospective transfer fee with Manchester United. (Source: Indykaila)
Galatasaray are attempting to hijack Newcastle United’s interest in Davide Frattesi. The Turkish champions are willing to offer the Inter midfielder a loan with the obligation to buy for €35 million (£30.5 million, $41 million) next summer. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)
Tottenham Hotspur are in a three-way capital clash with Chelsea and Crystal Palace for Udinese center back Oumar Solet. AC Milan and Roma have also been monitoring the Serie A starlet. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liam Rosenior’s first transfer request as he closes in on the Chelsea managerial position is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi, a long-term target for Liverpool. (Source: Indykaila)
Arsenal are closing in on agreeing a lucrative new deal for Jurriën Timber after a standout 2025–26 campaign thus far. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Bernardo Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Manchester City captain to Real Madrid only to receive a blunt response in the negative. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool have ruled out a winter move for Club Brugge’s highly thought-of center back Joel Ordóñez. (Source: Daily Mail)
Manchester City are poised to dip into that familiar stream of City Football Group signings with a move for Troyes forward Mathys Detourbet. The 18-year-old has been a target for the likes of Roma and Monaco but City, naturally, hold the upper hand. (Source: L’Équipe)
In an attempt to fund further moves this month, Aston Villa have sanctioned the sale of midfielder Ross Barkley. (Source: Daily Mail)
La Liga
In a further example of the Premier League’s financial dominance, promoted outfit Sunderland are weighing up an €80 million (£69.7 million, $93.8 million) approach for Barcelona’s Fermín López. (Source: Fichajes)
Federico Valverde has demanded Real Madrid sign a new right back in 2026 to avoid him having to play there. Tottenham’s Pedro Porro is the name that has been routinely floated. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona are favoring a move for Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović as Robert Lewandowski’s replacement this summer. However, AC Milan are also keen admirers of the Serbian. If the Rossoneri lose out to Barcelona for Vlahović, they may be inclined to pick up Lewandowski. (Source: Mediaset)
Real Madrid are prioritizing moves for the likes of Marc Guéhi and Nico Schlotterbeck above and beyond Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté. (Source: Fichajes)
Atlético Madrid are sniffing around Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal. The Euro 2024 winner is also on the radar of Lazio. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
MLS
Lionel Messi is framed as the driving force behind Inter Miami’s interest in USMNT attacking midfielder Matko Miljevic. (Source: Fichajes)
Miljevic, a Floridian of Argentine heritage, is currently plying his trade at Huracán, who have already rejected one offer from River Plate giant Racing Club of $2.8 million for 80% of his playing rights. (Source: César Luis Merlo)