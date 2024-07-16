3 Most Underrated Virginia Tech Players on Offense in EA Sports College Football 25
Virginia Tech is rated as the 24th-best offense in the game, scoring an 83 overall rating. This is true due to the high rating of skill players on the Virginia Tech offense. Kyron Drones is an 86 overall, while Bhayshul Tuten and Jaylin Lane landed an 85 overall. Ali Jennings was the highest-rated player on the offense, landing an 87 overall despite his injury-shortened season in 2023.
Some players were disrespected by EA Sports’ ratings, with the offensive line not receiving an overall rating higher than 82.
So who should’ve received a higher rating?
WR Da’Quan Felton
Going into the game’s release, I thought Da’Quan Felton would be the second highest rated player, just behind Ali Jennings, and possibly close to Jaylin Lane. That was not the case, in fact, Felton was 2 overall ratings below Lane. Lane landed at an 84, but Felton only landed at an 82.
One of the reasons he was rated this low was due to his low speed rating in comparison to other receivers. An 86 speed rating is really underrating him, placing him as the slowest of all Virginia Tech receivers in the game. It’s no question that Felton isn’t Tyreek Hill at the wide receiver position, but an 82 still seems outrageous. Felton finished last season with 667 yards, and was a very important receiving threat down the stretch for Kyron Drones. Felton took an 84-yard pass to the house against Virginia, highlighted by his speed to get away from defenders. On that play, Felton outran three players in the Virginia secondary, and showed speed that is much higher than just an 86.
Felton should really be in the mid-80s, he’s a big-play contributor on one of the most explosive offenses in the ACC, and should return similar production as last year.
RT Parker Clements
After looking at the offensive line ratings, Clements was the first player that came to mind as underrated in the game. Clements is probably one of the best pass blockers on the Virginia Tech offensive line, and has been for years. Clements gets off of the line quick and has great hands in comparison to other ACC tackles.
A 78 overall rating is just again, way too low. Clements has shown, especially in 2023, he will not let rushers get to the quarterback. Parker only let up three sacks during the entirety of the 2023 season, that’s a very solid number as a right tackle, and he should be above the 80 threshold, around 81-83.
C Kaden Moore
It seems like a gimme to have two offensive linemen on this list, but it just makes sense. Kaden Moore is entering his fourth year as a starter on the Virginia Tech offensive line, starting two years at right guard, and transitioning to center before last year.
Kaden Moore said last year in a press conference he believed he got much better in the run game, this was definitely true. The beginning of the season at center was questionable for Moore, no question, but towards the end of the year, the snaps looked great and Moore looked like a next-level center.
Moore is really one of the most versatile linemen on the Virginia Tech offensive line, and seeing his rating at a 77 overall seems like an errant decision. Again, Moore should be towards the higher rated players on the offensive line, and the entire offensive line should get a boost in ratings. Would’ve loved to see Moore around at least an 80 overall.