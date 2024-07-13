Look: More Player Ratings Revealed For Virginia Tech in EA Sports College Football 25
The hype keeps building for EA Sports College Football 25 and it is looking more and more like Virginia Tech is going to be one of the funnest teams to play with in EA Sports College Football 25. The game is set to be released next week and the anticipation is off the charts for the first college football video game released in over a decade.
Last week, the top 100 players and their respective ratings were released this week and Hokies Cornerback Dorian Strong checked in at 91 overall. He is one of the highest-rated cornerbacks in the game, as he should be, but other player ratings were previously not known until this morning. Josh Pate did an exclusive look at Virginia Tech in the game and it revealed more ratings for players in the game, including starting quarterback Kyron Drones.
"Virginia Tech fans won't be the only ones learning they lyrics to Enter Sandman because the Hokies are rounding into form and they are going to be rounding into form to play with in EA Sports CFB 25. They have top players at every major position and there is no one more key to their success than dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones, he checks in at 86 overall. He will get the ball to key transfer portal addition Ali Jennings at 87 overall. They are going to be a team with a power run game and they are going to be running behind an offenisve line that returns four starters. The defense should be stout against the pass. Starting with edge player Antwaun Powell-Ryland, an 88 overall, and two of the ACC's best corners withDorian Strong, 91 overall, and Mansoor Delane, an 87 overall. If you can master the strengths of this Hokie team, this will be an extremely underrated team to use against your friends."
WIth these ratings, Virginia Tech should be one of the funner teams to play with in the game. Drones running ability will make him a fan favorite and the defense should have one of the top cornerback duos in the game, as well as some top pass rusher. One player whose rating I am anxious to see is transfer defensive end Aeneas Peebles and running back Bhayshul Tuten. Some of Tuten's attributes can make him and Drones a powerful duo on offense and if Peebles has a good rating, that will give Virginia Tech a solid pass rushing duo.
Tonight, former Hokies quarterback Michael Vick is going to be showcasing the Hokies in EA Sports College Football 25 against former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.