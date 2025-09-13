A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 3 Clash With Old Dominion Today
It's gameday once again. For the second straight weekend, Virginia Tech football is in Lane Stadium, taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
The Hokies (0-2) have lost their first two games of the season and dating back to Syracuse of last year, have lost six of their past seven contests. In addition, including last year's bowl game, Virginia Tech has been outscored 92-45 in its last three games (2024 Minnesota, 2025 South Carolina, 2025 Vanderbilt).
Here's how you can watch tonight's game.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
- TV: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano
- Analyst: Jay Walker
- Sideline Reporter: Victoria Arlen
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Online: ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Zach Mackey
- In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
- Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
- Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
- Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
What's at stake against Old Dominion?
To say the least, the heat is on for Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, whose all-time record as a head coach now sits at 16-23 (41%). Losing tonight's contest would drop the Hokies to 0-3 for the first time since 1987.
"I'm not. I tell the players to ignore the noise," Pry said. "The expectations here are to win. I'm not happy with where we are right now. Not from a wins standpoint. But I like this team. I'm still excited about what we can do."
On ESPN's FPI now, if you take every game with a 50% or higher win probability as a victory and anything lower as a defeat, the Hokies are projected to finish 4-8, the lowest mark under Pry since his inaugural season in 2022. That would also mark a decrease in wins for the second straight year (2023: 7-6, 2024: 6-7, 2025: 4-8*).
* - FPI projection
So, with that in mind, capturing today's game is critical for the Hokies to not just avoid their worst start in 30-plus years, but to also recharge ahead of ACC play, which begins in two weeks' time in Raleigh, coming against NC State on Sept. 27.
Virginia Tech possesses a 4-2 all-time record against the Monarchs, including an undefeated 3-0 mark when playing in Blacksburg. The Hokies have captured their last two matchups against Old Dominion; the last time that the Monarchs were victorious was in 2022, Pry's first-ever game as a head coach.
Given that, the setting carries a certain irony. Pry’s tenure began with a loss to Old Dominion in his debut, and now the Monarchs again present a pivotal moment. While his immediate future may not hinge solely on Saturday’s result, a loss would only intensify questions about his job security. His buyout — roughly $6 million — remains a significant factor, but another setback would make the conversation around his tenure harder for the program to ignore.
Virginia Tech football's Week 3 clash against Old Dominion starts in just under six hours' time. Over the next 12 hours, we'll have you covered with live score updates, players to watch for Virginia Tech on both offense and defense, the transcript from Pry's postgame availability and a recap of the game.