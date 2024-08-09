All Hokies

ACC Football: Power Ranking Every Starting Quarterback in the ACC

With new teams and transfer quarterbacks who will lead the ACC 2024 QB preseason rankings?

Kahlil McCuller

ACC 2024
ACC 2024 /
In this story:

The ACC is calling itself the conference of quarterbacks this season and it is true that a lot of high-caliber starters are coming back this season. Whether it's Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones, Georgia Tech's Haynes King, or Miami's Cam Ward, picking a top quarterback in this conference is difficult.

Let's start here and look at where these ACC quarterbacks rank based on starting and overall production from last season to projections for this season.

17) Fernando Mendoza - Cal Bears

Mendoz
Jul 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza answers questions from the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Based on how things went last season for Cal and Fernando as well as the uncertainty with his future at quarterback and now with a transfer quarterback from North Texas, Chandler Rogers. Fernando struggled with deep passes down the field averaging 7 yards per throw and ending the season with a 4-5 record with 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, the depth chart still has him as a starter after training camp so Fernando's progress will be interesting to watch.

16) Nate Yarnell - Pitt

Yarnell
Nov 16, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell (19) passes against the Boston College Eagles during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With Nate Yarnell only starting in two games and going 1-1 as a starter and only playing in 2 other blowout games. The jury is still out on the type of player he will be, Nate finished the season with 4 touchdowns to 1 interception with 595 yards. Nate Yarnell still has a lot of the tangibles for a quarterback standing at 6'6 and weighing 215 pounds which has been a college football staple for great NCAA quarterbacks who are on the bigger side of things such as Cam Newton, Sam Bradford, and Peyton Manning to name a few.

15) Hank Bachmeier - Wake Forest

Bachmeier
Sep 23, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) against the UTEP Miners defense in the first half at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Hank Bachmeier is going into his sixth season as a college quarterback and is now at his third college with Wake Forest. Previously playing at Louisiana Tech and Boise State he's had an inconsistent kind of collegiate career with his best year coming in 2021 with 20 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions along with 3,079 yards. Hank now playing alongside head coach Dave Clawson who won coach of the year in 2021 for the ACC he has shown some promise in the spring game, throwing for 310 yards is now showing some promise with his new program.

14) Ashton Daniels - Standford

Daniel
Nov 4, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) throws a pass against the Washington State Cougarsin the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Ashton Daniels proved he could be a playmaker throwing the football last year with some of his best games coming against Colorado and Washington where he threw for 396 yards and 4 touchdowns against Colorado. Against Washington Daniels threw for 367 yards and scored 3 touchdowns with 2 rushing and 1 passing, with him coming into another year under head coach Troy Taylor we should expect the team along with the quarterback to improve. Ashton finished the season with 2,247 yards and 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

13) Tony Muskett/Anthony Colandrea - Virginia

Muskett
Oct 28, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett (11) looks for a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Based on how last season went for Muskett, there is still a lot to be desired as he was injured during the season opener at Tennessee and only played in six games last season. In those six games, Muskett finished with 1,031 yards and six touchdowns to five interceptions but we must remember that sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea will be battling for the starting spot as well. Anthony Colandrea showed some promise last season finishing with 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns to 9 interceptions, the cavaliers bolstered the receiver room this offseason adding three talented receivers in Chris Tyree, Andre Green, and Trell Harris. So it should be interesting what direction head coach Tony Elliot decides to go in.

12) Maalik Murphy - Duke

Maali
Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While there is minimal tape and experience for many predictions on how Murphy will do, only appearing in seven games and playing a majority of two, there is still some upside to Murphy's game. In his two starts against BYU and Kansas, he finished with 170 yards and 2 touchdowns completing 64% of his passes against BYU. Against Kansas, he finished the game with 248 yards and a touchdown, Maalik finished the season with 473 yards 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He stands at 6'5 and 238 pounds as a sophomore which is a good start to the future for head coach Manny Diaz.

11) Tyler Shough - Louisville Cardinals

Shoug
Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarteback Tyler Shough speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Shough is coming off some injury-plagued seasons with him now being a seventh-year senior for Louisville. At Texas Tech, he had a broken collar bone and a broken leg but with that comes a lot of experience which is needed at the quarterback position. For his collegiate career at Oregon and Texas Tech, he has thrown for 4,625 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 714 rushing yards. If Shough can stay healthy, Louisville could have something good going alongside Jeff Brohm who went 10-4 last season and got the team to the 2023 Holiday Bowl.

10) Max Johnson - North Carolina

Max Johnson
Jul 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; UNC Tar Heels quarteback Max Johnson speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Based on how things have been this off-season for North Carolina, now with three different quarterbacks looking to start, Max Johnson, Conner Harrell, and Jacolby Criswell. There are still some questions to be answered. Still, as of right now, Johnson is the starter and is coming off a season where threw for 1,452 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in 8 games at Texas A&M. Max got the starting nod after Conner Weigman got hurt last year but has shown at his previous schools that he is a fairly good player overall, his stats at LSU and Texas A&M combined for 5,852 yards and 47 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.

9) Thomas Castellanos - Boston College

Thoma
Nov 24, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College hired head coach Bill O'Brien who has shown he can be a winner in both the NFL and College coaching with some of the greatest talents and minds we've seen ever. With this new addition, Thomas Castellanos showed promise last season both running and throwing the football with stats of 2,248 passing, 1,113 yards rushing, and 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. Castellanos got the offense to finish top 5 in the ACC last year and should cut down some on the turnovers under new head coaching.

8) Kyle McCord - Syracuse

McCor
Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adding new head coach Fran Brown and transfer from Ohio State Kyle McCord makes a difference in terms of experience from both the Big Ten and the SEC conferences. Kyle McCord had a good season last year, putting up stats of 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while completing 65% of his passes at Ohio State. Kyle even led the Big Ten with averages of 9 yards per attempted throw last year and had over 25 throws go for 30-plus yards or more last season with a record of 11-1 as a starter for the Buckeyes.

7) Cade Klubnik - Clemson

Klubnik
Apr 6, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter of the Clemson spring football game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Klubnik showed promise last year while putting up numbers of 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns with 4 of those touchdowns coming rushing, he was underwhelming with attempted yards only averaging 6 which was the lowest in the ACC and ranked top 10 in QBR. With his now 2nd year as a starter at Clemson, it should be interesting how he does with new freshman wide receivers and head coach Dabo Swinney.

6) Preston Stone - SMU

Stone
Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone (2) throws the ball against the Temple Owls during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Preston Stone is coming off a season where he threw for 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions for SMU and won 11 games as well as a conference title in the American Athletic Conference. Stone ranked in the top 10 in yards per attempt at 9 a game and led the AAC in most 40-plus yard completions at 16 but with the transition to the ACC it should be interesting to see how these numbers transfer over.

5) Grayson McCall - North Carolina State

McCall
Jul 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Grayson McCall speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson McCall finished last season with 1,919 pass yards, 11 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in his previous three seasons he averaged 26 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Last season was a down year for McCall as he saw the talent around him leave and had a concussion which contributed to the down, he's still shown enough flashes to have belief in a big year this season. McCall passed for over 10,000 yards and completed 69% of his passes, scoring 88 times while at Coastal Carolina which makes for an inspiring outlook for his upcoming season.

4) Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech

Drone
Dec 27, 2023; Annapolis, MD, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) reacts during a post game interview after being award the game MVP after the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyron Drones had an interesting season last season after taking over for Grant Wells who injured his ankle early in the season, the team went on a run. After starting the season 1-3 Kyron took over and the team never really looked back winning 6 of their last 9 games, the offense went from not being able to move the ball at all to being one of the best offenses in the conference. Drones also finished the last season passing for 2,084 yards, 17 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and 818 rushing yards. Drones has also been listed as a dark horse candidate for the Heisman trophy and tied for 2nd for most completions of 50-plus yards last season. Drones also led the team to the Military Bowl where they won 41-20 against Tulane.

3) Haynes King - Georgia Tech

King
Dec 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) talks with head coach Brent Key during the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl against the UCF Knights at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Haynes Kings had a breakout season last year for Georgia Tech, and Georgia Tech has been talked about by many as a dark horse ACC title contender this season. King finished the season last year passing for 2,842 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, and averaged 275 yards a game which ranked 2nd in the ACC for total offense last season. King ranked amongst the top quarterbacks in the ACC in terms of completion on 40-plus yard passes at 14, although he must cut back on the 16 turnovers though if the Yellow Jackets have any plans of making the jump forward this season.

2) DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State

Uiagalelei
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Uiagalelei has had a solid 4 years in college football and has been a model of consistency even back when he was at Clemson. For the last 3 years, Uiagalelei has thrown for over 2,000 yards and over 20 touchdowns in the last two seasons at both Clemson and Oregon State. Last year he finished with 6 rushing touchdowns similar to Tua when at Alabama, when the pieces are put around him that fit his strengths the team's success is high. Head coach Mike Norvell has done a solid job of making the team solid by throwing the football with some good receivers alongside him.

1) Cam Ward - Miami

Ward
Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Ward could get this Miami team to this ACC title game and even the playoffs based on his arm ability to throw down the field, add in his athletic receiving core and this team is scary. Ward finished last season passing for 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions with him having 7 games in which he threw for over 300 yards. Ward also finished last season 4th in the nation in passing yards per game at 311 yards with Washington State and has been talked about as one of the most important portal transfers this off-season.

Published |Modified
Kahlil McCuller

KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

Home/Football