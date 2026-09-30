ACC Reveals Initial Availability Report for Virginia Tech-Pitt: Who's In, Out, TBD For Hokies?

BLACKSBURG, Va.— Virginia Tech football will host Pitt this weekend in one of the biggest games of the weekend. Ahead of the clash, the ACC revealed the initial player availability report for both teams this week.

The player availability report, which was first used 2025 season, provides five types of designations: available, probable, questionable, doubtful and out. A player being available means that they are not designated on the list.

Probable corresponds to "likely to play", offering roughly a 75% chance, per the ACC's explanation. Questionable means "uncertain to play", offering around a 50% chance, while doubtful corresponds to unlikely (25%). Out means the player will not play in the game, while a game-time decision (on game day only) means that the final decision will be made closer to the game itself.

Here's the list of players posted on the initial availability report, organized by status:

Out

OL Justin Terry DL Emmett Laws

Questionable

WR Takye Heath WR Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin RB Bill Davis CB Jojo Crim OL Lucas Austin OL Roseby Lubintus OL Brody Meadows WR L.J. Booker WR Luke Stuewe

Probable

WR Ayden Greene OL Montavious Cunningham

It's the second straight week that Virginia Tech has 13 players on the availability report: two are out, nine are questionable and two are probable. Five on the report are wide receivers, while there's five offensive linemen, one running back, one corner and one defensive lineman.

There were three offensive linemen in last week's initial availability report, though Cunningham was added later after an injury in Wednesday's practice. He didn't play against Boston College.

Season Notes

Virginia Tech has started its season 4-0 for the first time since 2017; this season, it's claimed wins over VMI (73-3), Old Dominion (44-21), Maryland (35-26) and Boston College (21-14). Through four games, the Hokies have outscored their opponents 173-64.

The Hokies' 70-point victory was their largest margin of victory since the 1922 season against Catholic, while their 23-point win over Old Dominion was nearly a calendar year after 2025's 45-26 loss to the Monarchs, which came a day before head coach Brent Pry was canned.

The Hokies' 35-26 victory over Maryland broke a 15-game losing streak against Power Four non-conference competition; the last such win prior to the victory over the Terrapins was in 2017 against West Virginia.

Virginia Tech trailed 14-6 to Boston College in the final quarter of Sunday's affair, though it mounted a 15-point final-quarter comeback courtesy of sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr.'s heroics. Overton Jr. totaled a career-high 209 rushing yards, including 140 in the final quarter.

There will be four reports in total: two more reports on Wednesday and Thursday, plus a game-day report two hours before Virginia Tech's tussle with Pitt. The Hokies' game against the Panthers is set for Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. ET; the game will be carried live on ESPN.