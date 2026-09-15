Bowl Projections For Virginia Tech Football After Week 2

Virginia Tech is 2-0 for the first time since 2021 and picked up 11 points in Sunday's AP poll without cracking the top 25. Two weeks into the James Franklin era, five projections from four national outlets have the Hokies in four different bowl games.

Sports Illustrated and Athlon Sports both project Virginia Tech to play Iowa on Dec. 26. Sports Illustrated has the game in New York. Athlon has it in Charlotte.

Where the board sits

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura hasn't moved, still holding the Sun Bowl in El Paso on Dec. 31. Mark Schlabach bumped the Hokies up from the Military Bowl to the Pinstripe Bowl. Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer slid them from the Duke's Mayo Bowl to the Pinstripe. Athlon's Steven Lassan kept them in Charlotte. CBS Sports' Brad Crawford went further than anybody, moving Virginia Tech out of the Holiday Bowl and into the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

A week ago, I had the Hokies in Orlando in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

What Saturday actually told us

Beating Old Dominion 44-21 cleared the tripwire, and it cleared it the right way. Seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles. Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Through two games, the defense has 12 sacks and 32 tackles for loss, both totals leading the country.

The rest of the league mostly cooperated. Georgia Tech, in Blacksburg on Oct. 17, is 0-2 after losing to Tennessee 45-24. Clemson followed the LSU beating with a 22-7 win over Georgia Southern, which is not the profile of a team that scares anybody on Oct. 24. Pitt is the one that hardened, following a 59-14 rout of Miami (Ohio) with a 12-7 win over UCF.

Record prediction: still 8-4

Four safe wins, plus Cal and Georgia Tech, plus one of Clemson or Pitt, plus Virginia at home on Nov. 28. That math hasn't changed.

What's changed is how thin it looks written down. SP+ projects the Hokies to win Saturday at Maryland 26-25, a 54% win probability. The 8-4 path doesn't need Maryland. It needs Cal, Georgia Tech, one of Clemson or Pitt, and Virginia, and there's no room in it for a second miss.

My bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl

The Pop-Tarts Bowl takes the top ACC selection outside the playoff. The Gator Bowl generally gets the next pick. Count the teams ahead of Virginia Tech for those two seats: Miami at No. 5, SMU at No. 16, Louisville at No. 23, and Virginia at No. 25, with Pitt, Duke, North Carolina, and Wake Forest also unbeaten. Eight ACC teams are 2-0.

Crawford gets around that by sending two ACC teams to the playoff, Miami and SMU, then handing the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando to Louisville. That clears the league's top two seats and slides everyone up, which is how Virginia Tech lands in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. It's worth tracking, because SMU holding a playoff seed through nine conference games would move every ACC team below it up two seats.

Absent that, last week's argument applies one rung down, where it still works. The ACC's second group is the Pinstripe and Duke's Mayo bowls on Dec. 26, the Holiday on Dec. 28 and the Sun on Dec. 31. Charlotte took Virginia Tech after the 2024 season and bowls prefer not to repeat. That leaves New York, San Diego and El Paso, and New York has the Big Ten tie-in, the noon window on ABC and the largest television market of the three.

The pick: Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 26. Ceiling at 9-3 is the Gator, where Crawford already has them. Floor at 6-6 is Fenway or Birmingham.

Virginia Tech hasn't beaten a nonconference Power Four opponent since Sept. 3, 2017, when it beat West Virginia 31-24 at FedExField. Maryland hasn't lost a nonconference game in 20 tries. Both of those end Saturday night in College Park, or neither does.