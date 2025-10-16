Breaking Down P.J. Fleck as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
When Virginia Tech is looking at the candidates for its next head coach, few names bring as much personality as the current head coach of Minnesota, P.J. Fleck. Known for his high-energy approach to coaching and his "Row the Boat" mantra, Fleck has transformed a once-mediocre team in the Big Ten into one of the better teams in the conference.
Background/Resume:
Fleck began his coaching career at Ohio State in 2006, serving as a graduate assistant for the Buckeyes. Since then, he has spent the majority of his coaching time in college at schools such as Northern Illinois, Rutgers, Western Michigan and now Minnesota. Fleck briefly coached in the NFL in 2012 when he was the wide receiver coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He has been in his current role at Minnesota since 2017. Before his time with the Golden Gophers, Minnesota was an average team at best, often finishing in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten.
Since his hire in 2017, Minnesota has consistently been able to be towards the top of the Big Ten standings. He has coached in six bowl games at Minnesota and has won them all, including a victory over Virginia Tech last season in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Pluses:
- Proven Program Builder: Fleck has a track record of taking struggling programs and turning them into winners. At Western Michigan, he finished 13-1 in his final season there and led the team to a Cotton Bowl appearance. At Minnesota, he took a program that only saw a handful of winning seasons in the previous decade and turned that into multiple nine-win seasons, including an 11-2 campaign in 2019. He knows how to quickly instill a winning culture in a locker room and elevate his players to compete in a difficult conference.
- Culture and Leadership: Fleck is known for his “Row the Boat” philosophy, which emphasizes accountability, resiliency and team unity. Some may find him to be over the top, but it resonates with his players. He has a culture-first approach to building a football program, which has helped him retain and develop talent.
- Bowl Game Success: He has shown that he can prepare his teams for postseason success. He is undefeated in bowl games at Minnesota (6-0). His best bowl game victory came in 2019 when Minnesota beat the then ranked No. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl. The Golden Gophers finished tenth in the final AP rankings. The ability to perform on bigger stages could translate well for a program like Virginia Tech, which is aiming to compete in the ACC and return to national relevance.
Minuses:
- Polarizing Personality: While Fleck’s high-energy, motivational style is adored by many, some might find it to be distracting or performative. At a school like Virginia Tech, where tradition and culture are deeply ingrained, his personality could clash with existing expectations.
- Mixed Big Ten Success: There is no denying that Fleck has been able to make Minnesota a winning program again. However, he has still not been able to even compete for a Big Ten Title. He came close in 2019, but Minnesota finished second in its division. For Virginia Tech, these shortcomings could be a concern for a program that is hoping to return to playing for ACC Championships.
- Limited Success Against Elite Programs: During his time at Minnesota, Fleck often has struggled against some of the best competition he faces. For example, he has faced Ohio State four times and has lost by multiple scores in every single game. Against Michigan, he has lost all four meetings. He has beaten Penn State just once in three tries. Virginia Tech is looking to be competing in the ACC with tough teams like Miami, Clemson and Florida State, and these results against the best the Big Ten has to offer could be concerning.
Is he a realistic option?
The likelihood that Fleck leaves Minnesota is very small. He is loved by his players and by the fans, so him leaving for Blacksburg is unlikely. Minnesota would likely demand a significant buyout for Fleck to leave. But if Virginia Tech has the willingness to hire Fleck, he would bring energy and personality to the program like few coaches have previously.