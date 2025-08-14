Brent Pry Provides Injury Updates For A Number of Key Virginia Tech Players
Virginia Tech is halfway through fall camp and like other programs, they are dealing with some bumps and bruises.
Today, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry talked to the media after practice and gave several injury updates to a few key guys.
RB Terion Stewart started practice, tweaked something, came back out per Pry, RB Braydon Bennett is dealing with a knee bruise, WR Cameron Seldon is working his way back, WR Chanz Wiggins: “chance to be a little bit longer” according to Pry, and OL Brody Meadows: “hopefully is short term… look to have him back next mini camp.”
Here is the full quote from Pry on the injuries:
"Yeah, he's (Cam Seldon) got a minor injury he's coming back from, (Braydon) Bennett got a little knee bruise nothing serious, (Terion) Stewart started practice and then got something tweaked a little bit and he took him in, checked him out, brought him back out, but I don't think that's anything serious. - (Chanz) Wiggins, it's got a chance to be a little bit longer. Not surgical or anything, but something that may take some time to get him back. - And Brody Meadows looks like that, hopefully is short, term. You know, I look for him in the back next minute camp."
These are all key injuries, but hopefully, all of these players are going to be ready to go for the big week one contest against South Carolina in Atlanta.
Seldon impressed in the spring and appears to have carried that momentum into the fall. A former Tennessee running back, he’s transitioned seamlessly to receiver, showcasing the ability to make plays all over the field.
Pry had this to say at media day last week about Seldon's progress:
"You see some explosive plays. You see the potential there. He's a good student of the game. He's still learning the position, but he's right in the mix of things, right in the throw of things. He's got tremendous speed and a good build on him; he's just still a work in progress, he's still coming. We look for him to have a good camp and find some consistency in his play before we enter the season."
Stewart and Bennett Are Crucial to the VT Running Game
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football.
Bennett has spent the past five seasons with the Chanticleers and was their leading rusher this past season. In his career, Bennett has 321 carries for 1,954 yards and 24 touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett finished with a 79.1 grade in 417 snaps. It was the second-highest grade on Coastal Carolina's offense. He finished with a 68.9 grade in 2023 in 291 snaps. His highest grade came in 2021 when he finished with a 79.5 grade in 313 snaps.