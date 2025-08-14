Brent Pry Provides Injury Updates For A Number of Key Virginia Tech Players

Injury Update from Brent Pry:



– RB Terion Stewart: started practice, tweaked something, came back out

– RB Braydon Bennett: knee bruise

- WR Cameron Seldon: working his way back

– WR Chanz Wiggins: “chance to be a little bit longer”

– OL Brody Meadows: “hopefully is short term…… pic.twitter.com/0xCHpkHm3L