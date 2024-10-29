Brent Pry Updates Bhayshul Tuten’s Status Ahead of Syracuse Game
Blacksburg, Vir — In Brent Pry’s weekly press conference, he answered questions about Bhayshul Tuten’s status ahead of Virginia Tech’s highly anticipated matchup against Syracuse.
When Jaylin Lane appeared on the ACC Network on Monday Night, he commented on Tuten’s status, saying, “He’s [going to] be good. I call him a drama queen. He’s [going to] overreact to everything, but he’s [going to] be back there with us.”
When asked about Lane’s comments, Pry said, “Last I checked, Jaylin doesn’t have a medical degree,” he continued, “I think Bhayshul is probable right now, he’s a tough guy.”
This is big news for Hokies’ fans as Bhayshul Tuten isn’t just one of the best running backs in the ACC, he’s one of the best running backs in the country, and he broke Virginia Tech’s all-time single game rushing record in the same year.
Bhayshul Tuten and the Hokies will face off against the Syracuse Orange on November 2nd at the JMA Wireless Dome, marking the first time that Kyron Drones has faced off against Syracuse on the road.
Last year, the Hokies dismantled Syracuse 38-10. Bhayshul Tuten had 118 yards rushing alongside one touchdown on the game.
If Tuten plays, as he is expected to, the Hokies will look to keep giving the ball to Tuten. While fighting through his injury, he was still the Hokies’ leading rusher against Georgia Tech. Tuten had a long run of 41 yards and accounted for 85 yards on the day, the most all-purpose yards by a Hokies player against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Brent Pry also named star left tackle Xavier Chaplin as probably for the Hokies’ matchup against Syracuse. Throughout the season, Chaplin has received plenty of honors for being one of the best left tackles in the country, including being named to Pro Football Focus’s National Team of the Week after his exceptional performance against Boston College.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Three Things Virginia Tech Must Fix Ahead Of It's Matchup With Syracuse
Virginia Tech Football: Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Nine
Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Win vs Georgia Tech