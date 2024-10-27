All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Win vs Georgia Tech

How did the Hokies grade out in PFF in the win vs Georgia Tech yesterday?

Jackson Caudell

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Harrison Saint Germain (87) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Harrison Saint Germain (87) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech got another ACC victory yesterday when they were able to hold down Georgia Tech's offense for a 21-6 victory. It was not a banner day for the Hokies offense, but quarterback Kyron Drones was able to do just enough by throwing for a touchdown, rushing for a touchdown, and catching a touchdown. The offense had a large number of three and outs, but they had enough big plays and better red zone execution than Georgia Tech.

So how did Virginia Tech grade out in PFF (Pro Football Focus) in the win yestserday? Snap Counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. TE Benji Gosnell- 76.6 (47)

2. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 71.2 (22)

3. QB Kyron Drones- 65.6 (61)

4. RB Bhayshul Tuten- 65.3 (49)

5. C Braelin Moore- 64.8 (61)

6. LG Bob Schick- 63.8 (31)

7. WR Stephen Gosnell- 63.7 (47)

8. WR Da'Quan Felton-62.6 (36)

9. RT Parker Clements- 60.4 (50)

10. TE Ja'Ricious Hairston- 60.0 (3)

11. TE Zeke Wimbush- 60.0 (3)

12. RB Jeremiah Coney- 60.0 (3)

13. WR Ali Jennings- 59.5 (31)

14. WR Jaylin Lane- 58.4 (32)

15. WR Ayden Greene- 58.3 (17)

16. LG Brody Meadows- 57.8 (30)

17. LT Xavier Chaplin- 56.6 (42)

18. RB Malachi Thomas- 56.3 (15)

19. RG Kaden Moore- 53.0 (61)

20. LT Johnny Garrett- 46.1 (30)

Defense

1. LB Keli Lawson- 75.4 (21)

2. DB Keonta Jenkins- 71.2 (62)

3. DB Jaylen Jones- 69.2 (77)

4. LB Caleb Woodson- 68.9 (60)

5. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 68.4 (65)

6. CB Mansoor Delane- 68.1 (74)

7. DT Wilfried Pene- 65.9 (47)

8. DT Josh Fuga- 65.5 (31)

9. DE Aycen Stevens- 64.4 (10)

10. CB Dorian Strong- 63.8 (72)

11. DT Aeneas Peebles- 63.8 (52)

12. DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr-62.1 (31)

13. DB Thomas Williams- 62.0 (2)

14. CB Dante Lovett- 61.8 (19)

15. DB Quentin Reddish- 61.5 (12)

16. LB Jaden Keller- 61.3 (60)

17. DB Kaleb Spencer- 58.6 (15)

18. DB Mose Phillips- 52.0 (73)

19. DE Cole Nelson- 49.9 (41)

20. DE Keyshawn Burgos- 44.9 (46)

21. LB Sam Brumfield- 44.2 (21)

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies open up as Road Favorites vs Syracuse

The Briefing: Hokies drop second straight ACC matchup on 1-0 loss against Duke

The rundown: Hokies' Firm Defense Holds Georgia Tech in Hokies 21-6 win

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football