Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Win vs Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech got another ACC victory yesterday when they were able to hold down Georgia Tech's offense for a 21-6 victory. It was not a banner day for the Hokies offense, but quarterback Kyron Drones was able to do just enough by throwing for a touchdown, rushing for a touchdown, and catching a touchdown. The offense had a large number of three and outs, but they had enough big plays and better red zone execution than Georgia Tech.
So how did Virginia Tech grade out in PFF (Pro Football Focus) in the win yestserday? Snap Counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. TE Benji Gosnell- 76.6 (47)
2. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 71.2 (22)
3. QB Kyron Drones- 65.6 (61)
4. RB Bhayshul Tuten- 65.3 (49)
5. C Braelin Moore- 64.8 (61)
6. LG Bob Schick- 63.8 (31)
7. WR Stephen Gosnell- 63.7 (47)
8. WR Da'Quan Felton-62.6 (36)
9. RT Parker Clements- 60.4 (50)
10. TE Ja'Ricious Hairston- 60.0 (3)
11. TE Zeke Wimbush- 60.0 (3)
12. RB Jeremiah Coney- 60.0 (3)
13. WR Ali Jennings- 59.5 (31)
14. WR Jaylin Lane- 58.4 (32)
15. WR Ayden Greene- 58.3 (17)
16. LG Brody Meadows- 57.8 (30)
17. LT Xavier Chaplin- 56.6 (42)
18. RB Malachi Thomas- 56.3 (15)
19. RG Kaden Moore- 53.0 (61)
20. LT Johnny Garrett- 46.1 (30)
Defense
1. LB Keli Lawson- 75.4 (21)
2. DB Keonta Jenkins- 71.2 (62)
3. DB Jaylen Jones- 69.2 (77)
4. LB Caleb Woodson- 68.9 (60)
5. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 68.4 (65)
6. CB Mansoor Delane- 68.1 (74)
7. DT Wilfried Pene- 65.9 (47)
8. DT Josh Fuga- 65.5 (31)
9. DE Aycen Stevens- 64.4 (10)
10. CB Dorian Strong- 63.8 (72)
11. DT Aeneas Peebles- 63.8 (52)
12. DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr-62.1 (31)
13. DB Thomas Williams- 62.0 (2)
14. CB Dante Lovett- 61.8 (19)
15. DB Quentin Reddish- 61.5 (12)
16. LB Jaden Keller- 61.3 (60)
17. DB Kaleb Spencer- 58.6 (15)
18. DB Mose Phillips- 52.0 (73)
19. DE Cole Nelson- 49.9 (41)
20. DE Keyshawn Burgos- 44.9 (46)
21. LB Sam Brumfield- 44.2 (21)
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies open up as Road Favorites vs Syracuse
The Briefing: Hokies drop second straight ACC matchup on 1-0 loss against Duke
The rundown: Hokies' Firm Defense Holds Georgia Tech in Hokies 21-6 win