Virginia Tech Football: Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Nine
Virginia Tech finished another week with yet another win in conference after dominating a Haynes King-less Georgia Tech. The Hokies won 21-6 after getting out to a 7-3 lead and never looking back.
Virginia Tech was outgained by Georgia Tech by over 120 yards, but the Hokies’ takeaways on defense proved to be too much for Aaron Philo and Zach Pyron. Keli Lawson and Jaylen Jones both had interceptions for the Hokies, and Keonta Jenkins lead the team in tackles with ten.
Kyron Drones had a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown, accounting for all of the Hokies’ three touchdowns.
It was a weird week around the ACC as well.
Pitt defeated Syracuse 41-13 with recording just 217 yards of offense. The Panthers had three pick sixes, all of which were in the first half.
No. 22 SMU held off Duke 28-27 in an overtime thriller which came down to a final two-point conversion which was defended well by the Mustangs.
Louisville overcame a 20-0 deficit to defeat the Boston College Eagles 31-27. Tyler Shough threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns.
North Carolina neutralized the Virginia Cavaliers, winning in 41-14 fashion after jumping out to a 38-6 lead.
Wake Forest won yet another close game, forcing four Stanford turnovers, and winning 27-24 on the road.
1. Clemson (5-0 ACC, 6-1 overall)
2. Miami (4-0, 8-0)
3. SMU (4-0, 7-1)
4. Pitt (3-0, 7-0)
5. Virginia Tech (3-1, 5-3)
6. Louisville (3-2, 5-3)
7. Georgia Tech (3-3, 5-4)
8. Syracuse (2-2, 5-2)
9. Duke (2-2, 6-2)
10. Wake Forest (2-2, 4-4)
11. Virginia (2-3, 4-4)
12. Boston College (1-3, 4-4)
13. NC State (1-3, 4-4)
14. North Carolina (1-3, 4-4)
15. Stanford (1-4, 2-6)
16. Florida State (1-6, 1-7)
17. Cal (0-4, 4-4)
