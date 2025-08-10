CBS Sports Predicts When Virginia Tech Will Suffer Its First Loss in 2025
Entering year four in Blacksburg, head coach Brent Pry is trying to play his way off the hot seat. After coming into the 2024 season with high expectations, the Hokies finished with a 6-7 record, including more abysmal one-score game performances. Virginia Tech saw five players drafted and a number of high-profile players elected to enter the transfer portal. With 30-plus new transfers on the team and two new coordinators, can Pry find a way to work his way off the hot seat this season? Is a bowl game going to be good enough, or will Virginia Tech need to find themselves in ACC contention?
This season is filled with questions for Pry and the Hokies and one of them is when they will face their first loss. In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford does not think it will be long in the season before Virginia Tech suffers a defeat:
First loss: vs. South Carolina (Atlanta), Aug. 31
"The second SEC vs. ACC showdown in Georgia to start the season, Virginia Tech has an opportunity to do something the Hokies have not accomplished thus far under Brent Pry -- beat a top 25 opponent. The Gamecocks nearly reached the College Football Playoff last season with LaNorris Sellers at quarterback and Pry has called this one a barometer game of sorts for his program to see where it stacks up nationally. There's the Beamer family angle at play, too. Wonder where Frank's allegiance will lie?"
When listing the top 16 non-conference games for next season, FootballScoops Zach Barnett ranked the showdown between the Hokies and the Gamecocks as the 13th best non-conference game next season:
13. South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta (Aug. 31): "It's Shame Beamer vs. The Program That Frank Beamer built. South Carolina appears to be in its strongest place since the Steve Spurrier era of the early 2010s, which should translate to a Gamecock victory here. If not, look out, because the 2025 SEC schedule is not forgiving."
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of this season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies on the other hand have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium. To Brent Pry's credit, he has done a solid job of landing talent in the portal after an early mass exodus, but they are going to be the underdog in week one vs South Carolina.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.