College Football Bowl Projections: Where Does ESPN Project Virginia Tech to Play After Losing to Syracuse?
For the second week in a row, the Hokies are one win away from bowl eligibility. Virginia Tech remained at five wins after blowing a 21-3 lead against Syracuse.
Nationally, Virginia Tech is still viewed as a high-level bowl team, with Bill Connelly's SP+ ranking Virginia Tech as the 27th best team in the nation, after being ranked in SP+'s top-25 the week prior.
Some analysts still have the Hokies in some high-tier bowl games, playing against some CFP contenders and solid Power Four schools. Here's where Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN projected Virginia Tech to play, as of their most recent college football bowl projections.
Kyle Bonagura: Go Bowling Military Bowl vs Army
A matchup between Virginia Tech and Army in the Go Bowling Military Bowl would be an absolute storybook matchup. The Hokies have not beat Army since October of 1905 at West Point. This year, the Army Black Knights are a part of a historic performance by military academies, as at one point in the season, both Army and Navy were 6-0 on the season.
Playing a military academy in a bowl game will always be a honor, but Army is a worthy opponent. No. 18 Army faces off against North Texas this week, and Virginia Tech will be watching their potential bowl opponent carefully.
Mark Schlabach: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs Wisconsin
The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl has plenty of history between the ACC and the Big Ten. Not including Notre Dame's vacated win against Rutgers in 2013, the ACC hasn't won the Pinstripe Bowl in twelve years.
Virginia Tech's last appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl came in embarrasing fashion, as the Hokies lost to the Maryland Terrapins 54-10.
The Wisconsin Badgers have had an interesting season in 2024. Wisconsin knocked off Western Michigan and South Dakota to start the year. From then on, the Badgers' season turned into a roller coaster. No. 11 Alabama won big at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin took a big road loss to USC, then dominated Purdue at home 52-6. After that, Wisconsin picked up two more blowout wins against Rutgers and Northwestern. In their past two games though, the Badgers have lost by two scores or more to Penn State and Iowa.
Wisconsin is a worthy opponent, but Virginia Tech could certainly pounce on the Badgers' weaknesses and win this bowl game.
