Could Virginia Tech Have a Chance At Landing Top Transfer Portal Pass Rusher?
Virginia Tech has been been active in the transfer portal this offseason and one of the areas that they have had to add to is pass rusher. The Hokies had one of the nation's best pass rushers last season in Antwaun Powell-Ryland, but he is off to the NFL now, as is fellow defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles. In the first transfer portal window, Virginia Tech brought in James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) and Ben Bell (Texas State), but they could use another and one of the ACC's best entered the transfer portal yesterday.
Stanford defensive end David Bailey entered the portal today and is projected to be one of the top players in this spring's cycle. Bailey is a former top 100 recruit and has racked up 23 TFLs and 14.5 sacks during his three seasons with the Cardinal.
It is still very early, and there has been no reported interest, but this is a player that the Hokies should take a look at. He would instantly become an impact player for Virginia Tech at a position of need.
Last season, Bailey was the highest-rated defender on Stanford's defense according to PFF. Bailey finished with a 90.9 overall grade in 364 total snaps and had an elite 93.2 pass rushing grade. In 2023, he played 348 snaps and finished with a 66.1 overall grade and a 77.7 pass rushing grade. In 2022, he played 430 snaps and finished with a 70.5 grade and a 73.0 pass rushing grade. He brings production, experience, and is viewed as an NFL prospect.
There is going to be a lot of competition for a player like this, but he would fill a huge need for Virginia Tech. They should look into adding a high-level player like Bailey.
There is one player in the spring portal that Virginia Tech is interested in.
After former Tennessee State head coach Eddie George left to take the job at Bowling Green, that allowed his former players to hit the portal, and one of their best has. Linebacker Sanders Ellis announced that he was entering the portal after George left for Bowling Green and he has already been getting offers from FBS programs, with Virginia Tech being one of several offers that he has.
Ellis had a fantastic freshmen season for Tennessee State, finishing with 86 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, three pass deflections, and three sacks. He is still growing as a player and would be a really solid addition to the Hokies defense. Ellis was a finalist for the Jerry Rice award, which is given to the top FCS freshman.
Not surprisingly, Ellis has an offer from Bowling Green, but will Ellis go and play for his former coach? He will certainly have options. Auburn, East Carolina, and Purdue are some of the offers that he holds. The spring transfer portal opens April 16th, but closes quickly on April 25th.
