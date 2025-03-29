Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Move Inside 2026 Wide Receivers Top Seven
Class of 2026 wide receiver Travis Johnson narrowed down his top seven schools, and the Hokies made the cut.
Virginia Tech is facing stifling competition for what is currently being ranked as the 167th best prospect in the nation, and the 8th best from the state of Virginia, according to 247Sports, where Johnson attends Oscar Smith High School.
Virginia Tech offers the best chance for Johnson to play near home as the Hokies are the only in-state prospect for Johnson. The Hokies will also offer Johnson an immediate path to playing time. As it stands, the Hokies have a young wideout corps with Donavon Greene and Cameron Seldon both being the oldest wideouts at just juniors.
The development of redshirt freshmen Keylan Adams and Chanz Wiggins is key in snagging Johnson. Both Wiggins and Adams were highly touted recruits out of their respective high schools, and if wideout coach Fontel Mines can tutor Wiggins and Adams, the same way he turned Jaylin Lane and Da'Quan Felton into NFL hopefuls, then Johnson is bound to move the Hokies up on his list.
However, Tech still faces battles with six elite programs. Georgia and Michigan are responsible for three of the past four National Champions. Indiana, under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti made it to the College Football Playoff last season, along with fellow contender Penn State. While UNC and South Carolina are recruiting machines, along the East Coast.
According to ON3, as it stands Johnson is projected to join the Nittany Lions squad, with a 27.2% chance of Johnson committing to the Big Ten side.
The Hokies sit at a low 4.4% chance, behind every other school Johnson lists in his final seven.
In order for the Hokies to attract Johnson, Tech must continue to show their development of wideouts and new offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery must instruct a high-level offense that can compete to bring the Hokies to contention on the highest stage.
