ESPN Analyst Lists Virginia Tech As A “Breakthrough” Candidate For the 2024 Season
Brent Pry has led the Hokies through low expectations and high expectations during his tenure as head coach. In his first season as head coach in 2022, the Hokies struggled, finishing with only three wins on the year. Since that year, Virginia Tech has dealt with a complete turnaround. The Hokies won seven games last year, including the program’s first bowl win since 2016. The team from Blacksburg has certainly shot themselves into conversations they were never in before: ACC contenders, dark horse candidates, and even CFP long-shots.
All of these arguments have merit. This is the most talented Virginia Tech team in a while. The Hokies have a cornerback room that is probably the best in the ACC, a strong defensive line with multiple NFL level players, and the most versatile offense in the ACC. The list of pure NFL talent is just ridiculous: Dorian Strong, Mansoor Delane, Aeneas Peebles, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Ali Jennings, John Love, Bhayshul Tuten, Kyron Drones, and the list goes on. There’s no weakness anywhere on this roster, and Brent Pry has spent a great amount of time making sure that is the case.
That’s why ESPN+ listed Virginia Tech in their “breakthrough and bounce-back” candidates list.
“Brent Pry's Hokies are obvious candidates for a list like this: They surged over the second half of 2023 and return most of the reasons for said surge. Quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten give Tech a dynamic run game, and 19 overall starters return. Contending in the ACC will require further improvement in the trenches -- never guaranteed -- but per SP+ the Hokies are projected underdogs in only two games (at Miami in Week 5, Clemson at home in Week 11).
After so much consistent success in the 1990s and 2000s, Virginia Tech has found life a little rockier of late. The Hokies haven't finished in the SP+ top 30 since 2017, and they've done so only twice in the past 12 seasons. They lost 12 of Pry's first 17 games in charge, but they won five of seven down the stretch, and Drones gives them legitimate star power behind center.
There's serious reason for optimism in Blacksburg.”
I don’t think it’s unrealistic to think that Virginia Tech is not far from re-entering their name in ACC contention. Virginia Tech is a long and storied program, which doesn’t stay losing for long. There is no reason for fans to not put their faith in Brent Pry, it’s finally time for the Hokies to compete in the ACC again, and this year is just another stepping stone getting closer and closer to glory.