Everything From Virginia Tech OL Johnny Garrett After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Johnny Garrett spoke with the media after Wednesday's practice; here's the entirety of what Garrett had to say:
On what's going through the offensive line when the plan is run-heavy:
"I mean obviously, it's great . [It is what] I think we're best at and obviously running the ball the O -ine's the aggressor more so than in the passing game and I think that's something we really pride ourselves in. We know we got a lot of faith in our backs, they got a lot of faith in us so I mean we're down to run the ball every play if that's what we need to do.
Q: Do you think the coaches hear that, they're like, "Hey, we should run the ball more." Or they're like, "That's just offensive line. Of course, they're going to want to run the ball?"
"It's probably a little bit of both. I think that game was definitely very telling for us and what we can be as an offense, but I mean, at the end of the day, we're players. They're coaches. They're going to call whatever they want to call. We got to go out there and execute."
On if there was something during self-scout that keyed in more running:
"I think every week, week in, week out, practice against the scouts, it kind of looks the same regardless. I think obviously we'll see what plays we want to run, what we think is going to work the best, but you don't really know till you get out there in the game. That's when you really feel it the most."
On having consistency last week:
"I think a ton. I mean, obviously, we're a super close group. But the only way you can really build chemistry on the line is by playing next to the same guys. And I think we're fortunate that injury-wise, we've been healthy these past couple weeks, been able to trot the same five guys out there in the same spots. Especially for me, playing next to Layth [Ghannam] more, it kind of helps like we're better communicating with each other. We can kind of play off each other a little bit better when things happen fast. So, it's definitely a blessing."
On if Rimac shifting to left guard helping:
"Not really. I mean, they both know what they're doing. They both got a good grasp on it. I mean obviously maybe, they're talking about some stuff that I I don't see. But for the most part, I don't know. I'm happy playing next to both of them."
On if Garrett can sense a tired defense:
"Yeah, I mean, for sure. I think we felt that on a number of occasions and I give that credit to [Coach Jarrett Ferguson]. I think he's done a great job preparing us to be able to go out there and by fourth quarter [and] by overtime, we were good. We were like keep going. We didn't really skip a beat. And yeah, a couple of those drives, like 15-, 16-play drives, running the ball 13 times, you can definitely see it wearing on them. Them having to play a little harder just to make the tackle and it definitely pays off in the long run."
Q: What do you look for? Getting up slower, just more hesitant to to put a shoulder in or anything?
We're not really keying in on that. We're just trying to do our job. We're going to play as hard as we can every time. So, the outcome's going to be what it's going to be."
On Louisville's defense:
"I think they're just a great team, overall. They remind me a lot of Vandy. You just look across the board, just a lot of great guys. They're really good at what they do. They stick to what they do and it it works for them. They get a little exotic at times, too. And we got to do a great job communicating obviously andsticking to our rules,. But they're a great team and I'm excited to get back out there on Saturday in lane."
On if the group takes anything from what Boston College did in its 38-24 loss:
"We're just kind of watching a little bit of everyone honestly. Right now, it's more so what we can see from their defense based on [that] I know a lot of teams ran a different a lot of different stuff at them. So, we're just trying to take stuff from what they ran against them, how it worked, how they reacted and trying to build in our own game plan."
On the mood at halftime:
"I think there was definitely a little bit of jarring, guys obviously not happy, we were up 10 and then coming in down another 10. I think I don't know, we've been through that rodeo so many times. Honestly, think the plan was just to go out there and played as hard as we could every time. I mean, that's what I always talked to the O-line about. That's what we kind of talked about with each other. I told them pregame, I don't care if we lose by 30. I don't care if we win by 30. I don't care if we win by one. I don't care if we lose by one. We got to go do our job. And our job doesn't change regardless of what the scoreboard says. So, we're just going to go out there and play as hard as it can. And the outcome's going to be the outcome. So, I'm just happy that it ended up that way."
On how important it was for Hawkins to get the 100-yard rushing game:
"I mean, it's great. Yeah, it's awesome. I mean, we're happy for him. W're happy that we're able to get him the touches he needs and get him out in open space and let him work. He's really talented. All our backs are super talented and same thing, if that's going to help us win, that's at the end of the day, that's what we're all here for and that's what we want.
On what he learned about the team when it overcame the halftime deficit to win in 2OT:
"I think we just learned that what we built and our closeness together is real. I mean, it's not something just like bulletin board talk or TV talk. They're like, 'Oh, like we're so tight. we're a family, this, that.' We were actually able to go show it out there last [Friday] and it was awesome and it only builds."
On whe the victory set in:
"I don't know. I guess, at the end of the game, when the clock hits zero and we're up. I mean, we won. It's not really like us personally like we're not looking at the scoreboard. We're just trying to do what we have to do. The outcome's gonna take care of itself."