Everything From Virginia Tech WR Takye Heath On Wednesday Ahead of Week 2
Virginia Tech wide receiver Takye Heath spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice; here's the entirety of what he had to say.
On how he feels coming out of Week 1:
"Great. First bump like the whole game, like against a SEC team. So, it was kind of a crazy atmosphere, but I feel great coming out the game, coming out the game healthy, all that type of things. So, yeah."
Q: And to come out of the first game healthy for a change:
"Yeah, facts. Yeah, like a couple years ago, got hurt my first play. So, it was being able to come out that game playing like 40-plus snaps healthy, like it definitely does something to your motivation [and] confidence."
Q: What is your mindset coming into this season? I mean, throughout the whole offseason, it was Most Improved Player in the spring. I feel like a lot of players and coaches were saying that carried over into the summer. Do you feel like this has been sort of a culmination to a a big year for you?
"Yeah, I would say [that I] kind of started out rough. That one drop on third down still live with me. But, other than that, like I feel like the role that I've been coming to, like the amount of snaps, I feel like I have a big chance to have a great year, but it's all on me. And me making plays, finishing plays, finishing snaps, all that type of stuff."
Q: When we talked to coaches, I think Pry said, "There was this time [that] I didn't know if he was going to make it." Did you feel like that at all in your career? What kind of hurdles were you trying to get over here?
"it was just some rough times, like on the field, off the field, body, family. It was just a lot of stuff. It's just a lot of stuff that goes on the tour that not everybody sees all the time. So, it's just a lot of tough conversations me and [head coach Brent Pry] had, me and [wide receivers coach Fontel Mines] had. And just glad we got over that point."
On if Heath ever thought he wouldn't make it:
"I mean I wouldn't say like not really going to make it but it was just rough, like 'Are you going to be able to play on this level? Can you block out all the outside stuff to be able to learn your plays, every play [and] not make a mistake?' And it was some stuff that was kind of going on. Like stuff would go on outside and I would let it affect me on the field but I definitely overcome that for sure."
On how Mines helps with that:
"He's a Richmond guy, so he can talk to me and comfort me in ways everybody else can't. So, he was always there, always telling me [to] come to his office [to] talk. He was just always there for me and I thank him for that, for sure."
On Mines being a Richmond guy:
"I mean, you just got to take care of home team, you know. So, I mean, if it's just conversations, he's just a great blanket to have around, like he's been through a lot of stuff, like he went to the NFL, like he's been places that we want to go. So, he's just always a great person to talk to and like be around."
Q: You feel in a good spot right now?
"Oh, yeah. I'm in a great spot. I feel free, like just ready to play some ball."
On tallying two catches in the first quarter and how that got him going:
"It felt good, finally getting the catching game early in the game, getting the groove. So, it was awesome. And then the crowd was, it was a heck of a crowd. So, it was awesome, it was awesome."
On growth:
"I would say just just being where my feet are. Like I talked to a lot of my teammates. A lot of my teammates were there to comfort me through times of darkness or rough, rough times. So, it was like they just seen it in me, like me being out here every day ready to work, me being in the facility, me making sure like my body's good to play, like not always hurt, you know, just things like that. and they they saw it in me and I'm glad that they saw it in me that I'm trying to make a change, be a better person for this team."
Q: Is it interesting it's happening now? I mean, that first year when you guys were up at Rutgers, they're like, "Okay, he's going to have a big role in this offense. We're going to burn the redshirt and everything." It was first play [and you] broke your wrist. What happened?
"First play chose a big guy to go, try to see the big guy. We locked eyes like let's do it. Then we went together. We had a big collision. I fell back and then I tried to stop myself from falling. My wrist just snapped."
Q: You know it immediately.
"Oh yeah, I knew it immediately. I ran to the sideline, I knew it immediately for sure."
Q: I remember Coach Mines was looking at you, like [saying] "why are you coming out?"
"Yeah, he was looking like what's wrong? I'm like, 'It's broke.' So, yeah, had a surgery. It was a rough time coming from that, but I'm just glad I'm a way better person from that."
On showdown vs. Vanderbilt being full circle:
"Yeah, just full circle for sure. Chance Fitzgerald, who is my homeboy, he went over to Vandy. So, it's going to be a good one Saturday. Just a lot of emotions going into the game. Then, we're at home. You know, Lane gonna pack it out. So, it's just going to be a game."
Q: Do you feel like your skills fit this offense pretty well? And is it conducive to what [offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery] wants to do?
"Yes, sir. I feel like ever since Coach Monty came, he's kind of boosted my confidence because I feel like, I see what he wants in the offense and he brings the best out of me every day. Just knowing, Monty just gives me a look like it's time to grow. I love Coach Monty and when he brought me to the offense, I felt like it fit me totally well [and better] than the past offense."
On redemption inside Lane Stadium (Heath has one career reception in Lane Stadium):
"Yeah, for sure. That's definitely something I've been thinking about at night, that's been keeping me up at night, playing at Lane. Like really, actually [my] first time playing in Lane. Like it's just something you can't prepare for. Like every time we came out to Land stadium, it was different. I would get a different feeling. So, you just got to be ready and I just know I'm going to be ready."
Q: You obviously you have a certain body type and play a certain type of position. Are there players you look up to, NFL or college?
"Most definitely. Jaylin Lane, that just left here. He was a awesome mentor on and off the field. Like, just seeing him work every day, seeing the things that he do every day. J-Lane is like a machine, like a robot. It's like he charges at night, then throughout the day he's just here, here, here, doing, doing. So that's definitely a guy I looked up to. Tank Dell, when he was in college at Houston, I love the way he run routes. That's kind of the way I modeled to run my routes. Jaylen Waddle, guys like that. Just short tough guys in the slot. Greg Dortch, he went to my high school. Yeah, he went to my high school. Always been around, trained with me and my father since we was young. So, it's just relationships and players like that like I always look up to."
Q: You think Lane's gonna crush it with the Commanders this year?
"Oh, no question. Yeah, he's a guy like just speed and mentally he's always going to be there. He always going to be ready for the moment. So, I I trust 100% he's going to kill it this."