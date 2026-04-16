'Everything Happens For A Reason': Virginia Tech Cornerback Joshua Clarke Set For Return In 2026

BLACKSBURG, Va. — During 2025's spring ball, cornerback Joshua Clarke was going through the motions in spring ball. It was a usual practice — until it wasn't. It was a usual jump for a pass. Until it wasn't.

"I tried to stand up right when it happened," Clarke said on April 16.

The diagnosis arrived soon thereafter: Clarke, who sustained a knee injury, was done for the 2025 season. It wiped out what had been a promising offseason and a two-tackle outing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Still, Clarke didn't give up. After all, it wasn't in his ethos. The faith-driven cornerback turned to within to reset.

"I was just like, everything happens for a reason," Clarke said. "I'm a really, really strong believer in that, and God has a plan for me. So, it was like, shoot, it happened. It happened for a reason. What's the next steps for this? And what are we going to do to get past it?"

Still, that's not to say it wasn't an adjustment. It was Clarke's first serious injury playing football.

"Immensely," Clarke said when asked about the mental impact. "Took a toll."

Still, two unnamed teammates of Clarke's stuck with him and were "always in his room." In Clarke's eyes, it was the small things that kept him — and his confidence — afloat.

Clarke came out of high school as a consensus three-star recruit. Hailing from Flint Hill School in Alexandria, Va., he played in all three phases as a wide receiver, defensive back and returner.

That experience at all phases of the ball has enabled Clarke to gain a great understanding of what the nuances of defense entail. Wide receiver A.J. Brand, who switched from quarterback to wideout this camp, spotlighted the knowledge of "where to be at" and where the "open windows" are when talking about faimilarity.

Since he's seen it both ways — he racked up 25 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back, while logging 576 total yards (465 receiving, 111 rushing) and eight touchdowns (four rushing, four receiving) as a wideout — that offers him a leg up. Clarke also serves as a relative unknown to those watching from the outside.

Though he's a relatively known commodity within, he hasn't been seen much outside. Not many outside the confines of Blacksburg have seen Joshua Clarke at the collegiate level. While much of that comes down to the injury — Clarke remarked that the roughest time came in the first six weeks, and the rest was "kind of smooth" — the rest comes down to his inexperience at the collegiate level.

One of the new cornerbacks that will assists in that transition back onto the field is Jaquez White. White, who played for Division II Washburn for two seasons and Troy for one, has energized Clarke and vice versa.

"He's gonna be really impressive this year," Clarke said. "He's a really physical guy... Can cover anyone."

Clarke will take the field in a game-time environment for the first time since the Duke's Mayo Bowl in two days when Virginia Tech hosts its spring game. Though it's not an official contest — that doesn't arrive until Saturday, Sept. 5, against VMI — it still offers Clarke his first opportunity in a long while to play in Lane Stadium. Clarke's last regular-season game in the stadium came against Clemson on Nov. 9, 2024.

From the staff’s perspective, Clarke has already cleared the biggest hurdle — trust in his knee.

"Well, when you get a guy coming off injury, the first thing is, Do they trust that injury?" said safeties coach Anthony Midget. "And just doing it, he's been working through it and he's trusted. He's been full go. He's been out here every day, and you haven't seen any limitations on him. He's a talented guy. We're going to count on him for us to have a big year. He's going to be a big part of what we're asking those guys to do on the outside."

In the 2024 spring game, Clarke logged four solo tackles and a 15-yard interception. He was not present for the 2025 spring game due to the aforementioned injury. His hope this year is to upgrade that effort shown in 2024, parlaying it into a potential starting cornerback role.

This year, Virginia Tech returns much of its talent at the position. Thomas Williams and Isaiah Brown-Murray return as the main starters from last year's unit. Meanwhile, Knahlij Harrell, Jahmari DeLoatch and Jordan "Jojo" Crim are also back after solid freshman seasons. Virginia Tech welcomes three new transfers at the position: transfers Cam Chadwick Jr. (UConn.), White (Troy) and Kenny Woseley Jr. (Penn State).

"This year, you got some guys in here, and we got some other guys that can most definitely make a play," Clarke said.

Crim himself is out for the spring, offering Clarke a chance to mentor him. After all, Clarke was in his shoes.

"I know how he's feeling," Clarke said. "... Just worry about what you can worry about."