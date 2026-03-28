'Everything Happens For A Reason': Virginia Tech's Kelvin Gilliam In Midst of NFL Draft Preparation

BLACKSBURG, Va. — It's been a while since Kelvin Gilliam has been in Blacksburg. The former Virginia Tech team captain graduated earlier this academic year and has firmly focused on football and the NFL Draft process since.

One of the places he went this spring was Orlando, for X3, a training facility designed to help draft prospects prepare for the NFL. There, Gilliam has leaned towards positional versatility, no longer suiting up at just his normal Virginia Tech position: nose tackle.

"I can play 3-tackle, play all across the defense a lot," Gilliam said. "I think I did that really well."

In 2025, Gilliam served as a full-time starter at the defensive tackle spot after starting six games in 2024. He registered 34 tackles (seven solo, 27 unassisted) and two sacks, alongside four quarterback hurries. Gilliam also served as a team captain for his final year with the Hokies, carrying the roster through a tumultuous 3-9 finish.

When Gilliam started professional preparation in January, there remained a small inkling of doubt in his head: the question — Could he really do this?

"But that day-to-day grind... that's the beauty about it," Gilliam said.

One of the mentors that served as a stalwart support measure for Gilliam was former All-ACC Virginia Tech D-lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland. Nicknamed "APR", the 6-foot-3, 258-pound edge rusher qualified for the 2024 All-ACC First-Team after racking up 16 sacks, 29 solo tackles (43 total) and four sacks against Old Dominion. Powell-Ryland was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, and he now is on the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Was out here talking with APR for an hour or two, just about his process went versus my process, how my process could go versus his process," Gilliam said. "So, it was really good seeing him."

Aeneas Peebles also has served as a unofficial consultant to help Gilliam through the NFL Draft process. Peebles was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2024, logging 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and a 90.3 pass rush grade on PFF.

"It's good to have them, [Powell-Ryland and Peebles] as a consultant about how to go through this process," Gilliam said.

Gilliam worked alongside 10 of his fellow Hokies through the Pro Day workouts. Three others served on the defensive line alongside Gilliam: defensive end Ben Bell, plus defensive tackles Immanuel Hickman Sr. and Kody Huisman.

At Pro Day, Gilliam was pleased with his effort. What was his total on the broad jump? Nine feet, nine inches.

Kelvin Gilliam Jr. logged a 9’9” jump. — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) March 27, 2026

While his bench press fell just short of expectations — Gilliam aimed for 35 to 40 repetitions, and he ended with 34 — to him, "everything happens for a reason."

His 40-yard dash didn't have an official time GIlliam knew about, but the scout Gilliam's agent asked responded with a simple "fast" before walking off.

"It was a great deal," Gilliam said.

Several teams have marked their interest in Gilliam, such as the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. Gilliam remarked that this morning, he had breakfast with the former.

"Whoever gets me, I'm just gonna make sure I'm the best version of myself showing up," Gilliam said.