Everything You Should Know About Virginia Tech's Cornerbacks Entering Fall Camp

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech's secondary underwent a complete makeover following the 2025 season, but despite the turnover, cornerback has quickly become one of the Hokies' deepest defensive positions in 2026.

Despite significant turnover of the last few seasons, James Franklin and his staff attacked the transfer portal to replenish the room with experienced talent while keeping a healthy mix of younger players developing behind them.

Breaking down the room

The biggest storyline entering fall camp is the battle for who is going to be CB1, along with how a few younger players like Knahlij Harell, Jahmari DeLoatch and Joshua Clarke fit into the mix.

As of now, the slight favorite to lead the room is East Carolina transfer Isaiah Brown-Murray. Brown-Murray brings more than just experience, having started 12 games for the Hokies, recording 39 tackles with five pass breakups and an interception in the 2025 season.

He returns as one of the most experienced players on the roster, logging more than 1,400 defensive snaps and earning strong marks in coverage, making him one of the more proven defensive additions Virginia Tech made through the transfer portal.

Challenging him for the top position, Troy transfer Jaquez White appears poised to lock down the other starting outside corner position. White enters his final collegiate season with plenty of experience and gives the Hokies another veteran capable of matching up with ACC receivers.

While Brown-Murray may receive most of the preseason attention because of his previous experience as a returning player for Virginia Tech, White's consistency throughout camp could prove just as valuable for a defense breaking in multiple new starters.

Depth is another reason for optimism. Joshua Clarke returns after missing the entirety of the 2025 season with an injury, while Thomas Williams, Cam Chadwick Jr., Jojo Crim and Jahmari DeLoatch, among others, all provide additional competition throughout fall camp. Freshmen Amauri Polydor and Zaevion Cleveland give the Hokies developmental options for the future, even if immediate playing time may be difficult to earn in such a crowded room.

The biggest question surrounding the position isn't talent; it's chemistry. With so many newcomers expected to contribute immediately, communication and continuity will be tested early in the season. Cornerback is one of the most difficult positions to learn quickly, particularly in a new defensive system where communication with the safeties is critical. That learning curve could lead to growing pains during the opening weeks before the unit fully settles in.

Still, there is legitimate reason for confidence. Brown-Murray has already proven he can be a productive starter at the ACC level, White brings valuable experience, along with several younger players with high ceilings filling out the dpeth chart. Combined with a deep rotation behind them, Virginia Tech has assembled a cornerback room that should be noticeably deeper than it was a season ago.

If the newcomers develop as expected and the group builds chemistry early, the Hokies could once again field one of the ACC's stronger secondaries. While much of the depth in the room is young, Virginia Tech appears to have enough talent, experience and competition at cornerback to make the transition much smoother than many expected entering the offseason.