FatRat ‘Has a Chance to Be That Guy’: The Emergence of Freshman WR Davion Brown

BLACKSBURG, Va. — One of the three starters alongside Virginia Tech's two main wide receivers — seniors Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown — is a freshman who only arrived in Blacksburg this summer: Davion Brown. Or, as Hokies head coach James Franklin refers to him by his nickname, FatRat. It's a nickname that has quickly become familiar to those following Virginia Tech's program as Virginia Tech has erupted for its first 3-0 start since 2017.

Though the wide receivers haven't factored into Virginia Tech's passing attack quite as heavily as one might have anticipated — tight end Luke Reynolds' 25-catch, 265-yard effort has commanded a significant share of the targets — Brown has still carved out a role in his first collegiate season. Three games into his career, he's caught six passes for 77 yards.

The 6-foot-1 wideout from Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Va., was a four-year varsity player, garnering VISAA All-State Offensive Player of the Year honors after a senior campaign in which he caught 26 passes for 638 yards and nine touchdowns. That production helped Brown earn a four-star designation from ESPN and Rivals, with ESPN ranking him as the No. 13 wide receiver in the class when he committed to Virginia Tech.

Still, the transition from high school to college isn't always straightforward, particularly for a player who doesn't enroll early. Brown had considerably less time to familiarize himself with Virginia Tech's offense than some of his teammates, though offensive coordinator Ty Howle described him as well-prepared during the team's preseason Media Day. Franklin echoed that sentiment shortly before the season on Aug. 25, noting that Brown had already made significant strides both physically and mentally.

"He's also put on like 15 pounds since he got here," Franklin said. "He's put on significant weight, and he's been confident. He's caught the ball well. The speed shows up on the field. He just made a bunch of plays."

The physical development is noteworthy, but Franklin appeared equally impressed by Brown's ability to handle the information being thrown his way. Rather than limiting the freshman to one spot, Virginia Tech has asked Brown to learn multiple positions across the receiving corps.

Brown's logged most of his snaps out wide (86 of 112), though he's worked on the slot, too, with 24 snaps there, per Pro Football Focus. In Week 3 against Maryland, he logged 37 snaps out wide and 11 at slot. Of those 86 snaps out wide, 34 have come on the right and 52 on the left with a 27-10 split in favor of the right side.

"You'd love to just take a wideout and sit him at one position, but he's played both the slot and the outside, and it's been impressive how he's learned all the information," Franklin said. "I do think he did a pretty good job, even before arriving here, studying the stuff, because obviously he wasn't a guy that came early."

That preparation has translated into genuine opportunities through Virginia Tech's first three games, rather than Brown merely serving as a developmental piece further down the depth chart.

"He's a really talented freshman," cornerback Joshua Clarke said. "He's gonna make a lot of plays for us in the future. He's really fast, quick, and he's gonna do really good his couple games coming up."

Brown's ability was particularly evident during Virginia Tech's 35-26 victory over Maryland, a game in which the Hokies faced their first Power Four opponent of the season. The freshman caught a contested 27-yarder down the right sideline.

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer singled out one of Brown's receptions afterward, praising the freshman for making an "unbelievable catch on the sideline."

Greene and Que'Sean Brown remain the established options at wide receiver, while Reynolds has quickly become Grunkemeyer's most reliable target. There isn't necessarily a need for Brown to become the focal point of Virginia Tech's offense immediately, but his early production suggests he can contribute immediately without having to wait for next season.

During his Sept. 21 press conference, Franklin discussed the importance of having players who can serve as "erasers".

Grunkemeyer was one example. Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. was another.

Then Franklin mentioned Brown, saying the freshman "has a chance to be that guy."

High praise, indeed.

It's also a notable distinction for a player who wasn't even participating in Virginia Tech's spring practices. Brown has gone from a summer arrival to a contributor in an unbeaten offense, all while learning multiple positions and adjusting to the physical demands of college football.

There will undoubtedly be growing pains along the way, but the early indications have been encouraging, and the people working with him every day appear to believe there's considerably more to come. For now, FatRat is still finding his footing in Virginia Tech's offense. If Franklin's assessment proves accurate, though, the freshman may not remain a complementary piece for very long.