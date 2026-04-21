Luke Reynolds Growing Into Tight End Role: 'I'm Like A Sponge'

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Luke Reynolds thinks of himself as a sponge.

It serves as a fitting description for a player still growing into his role, taking in everything around him as he continues his transition at tight end. Reynolds, perhaps, sets up better in the slot. But he can pass block. He can run block. He can even successfully pull off a fake punt, as evidenced in Nov. 2024 against Minnesota.

In his freshman year at Penn State, Reynolds accrued 111 receiving yards on nine receptions. In year two, he hauled in 26 catches for 257 yards.

Now in his third season, Reynolds is settling in. The athletic side of the position came naturally, but the rest took some time.

Learning how to block, understanding technique and leverage, and putting together the position's nuances proved to be the bigger challenge early on. It’s those elements, he said, that have helped him mature the most.

“I’ve kind of matured in my football career,” Reynolds said. “I have a better understanding of everything now.”

A former high school quarterback, Reynolds entered college with a foundation built on an inherent feel for the game and comfort with the ball in his hands. But playing at tight end required something different.

While the movement skills translated, the responsibility of the position forced him to expand his game in ways that don't always show up in the box score — namely, when it comes to blocking.

That development has come within a tight end room built on depth and internal competition. From top to bottom, Reynolds believes the group can produce.

“The stats that we have, all the catches and the targets and stuff like that, it’s a testament to who’s in our room,” he said.

Production, though, is only part of it. The group’s strength, he added, is rooted in how players approach the work behind the scenes, an effort of teammates continually pushing teammates.

“Everyone can go in there and make plays, can be a factor for this team, and everyone wants to get better,” Reynolds said. “Everyone’s encouraging each other.”

TE Luke Reynolds following a huge day where he had 5 catches for 69 yards on how good this TE room can be. pic.twitter.com/SXhDxOqtbw — Sons of Saturday Virginia Tech (@SonsofSatVT) April 18, 2026

That dynamic made Reynolds’ transition smoother when he arrived, even as a newcomer entering an established group.

“I might have been a little awkward the first week or so,” Reynolds said. “But everyone was super nice. The guys in the tight end room welcomed me with open arms.”

The adjustment extended beyond the field. Arriving during the winter months, Reynolds described the transition as an environment that can feel isolating at first — cold weather and limited activity.

Familiarity helps to bridge that gap, particularly with who Virginia Tech will presumably start under center.

Reynolds shares a background with quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer dating back to their time at Penn State, where the two developed chemistry working together. That connection has carried over, providing a level of comfort on the field.

“You know what to expect from him, and he knows what to expect from me,” Reynolds said. “He knows where to put the ball, where I like it.”

Within the room, personalities vary. Reynolds pointed to Benji Gosnell as one of the more outspoken voices, while others bring their own presence in different ways.

“Benji’s probably the biggest character,” Reynolds said. “[Ja'Ricous Hairston and Harrison Saint Germain] and Harry have some good one-liners that a lot of us quote."

Reynolds’ role, though, is less defined by volume and more by approach.

“I’m like a sponge, if you will," he said. “I just kind of absorb everything. I like seeing it from everyone's perspectives and what people are saying — and I try to add to it. Not a spectator, but probably a sponge."

It’s a mindset that shapes how he fits within the group, and that willingness to learn extends beyond the scholarship players in the room. Reynolds pointed to the impact of walk-ons, noting the value they bring both in practice and in limited game opportunities.

“I love seeing them get the opportunity,” he said. “They might be considered walk-ons, but they’ve got scholarship-level play.”

For Reynolds, it’s another example of the standard within the group: Production can come from anywhere, and roles are earned through consistency and leadership.

It’s a mindset that reflects both where he’s been and where he’s still going. For a player who entered college with natural ability, the next step has been learning how to refine that raw talent.

In a room that appears to be defined by depth, Reynolds has found his place — as a learner, as a leader and of course, as a sponge.