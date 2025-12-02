Four-Star WR Davion "FatRat" Brown Commits To Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech and James Franklin co ntinue their heater on the recruiting trail, landing four star reciever Davion Brown from Trinity Episcopal in Richmond, Virgininia.
Brown was previously committed to Penn State under James Franklin but reopened his recruitment and decommitted the day after Franklin's dismissal from the program and team.
He is currently a top 300 player in the country and is listed at the 6th best player in the state of Virginia. The product of Richmond, Virginia stands at 6'1, 195 pounds and has run a sub 4.5 second 40-yard dash.
He profiles similarly to what Cam Seldon has been for Virginia Tech. He totes a running back body style that has a little bit more weight to fill in his frame while having the skills of a wide reciever. He is somebody who could make a quick impact playing all over the field for the Hokies.
Maxpreps doesn't have any stats listed from his sophomore and junior seasons, not entirely sure why that is.
During his two measured seasons, Brown has played in 22 games where he's caught 67 passes for 1,566 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has also had 33 carries for 303 yards and eight more touchdowns. He has had over 1,000 all-purpose yards in both recorded seasons.
Brown totes a spectacular offer list that includes Penn State, Indiana, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and many more that add up to 34 total offers and counting.
He visited Blacksburg while Virginia Tech was playing at UVA, as James Franklin and his supports staff stayed back in Blacksburg to host yet another all-important recruiting week.
Brown comes from a winning program as well. During his two recorded seasons, Trinity Episcopal has combined to go 20-2 with a state championship during his freshman season.
This year, they went 9-2 and their season ended on the 15th of November in a 20-0 shutout loss to Benedictine. Their other loss was to St. Christophers in the middle of October, 13-7.
Franklin has continued to stay on a recruiting heater in Blacksburg, landing his sixth four-star and boosting the class to 18 total commits.
Another big get keeps Virginia Tech in the national spotlight, which is drumming up more and more momentum as the Hokies get closer and closer to signing day and the transfer period, where Virginia Tech will be looking to build their roster for next season.