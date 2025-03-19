First-Year Hokies DC Sam Siefkes Describes How Long-Time NFL Coach Mike Zimmer Has Influenced Him
Virginia Tech made one of the most interesting hires of the coaching cycle when they named Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sam Siefkes as the new leader of the defense. Siefkes's only collegiate experience came when he was at Wofford, but while he was in the NFL, there were a number of top defensive coaches who have helped shape his vision for what he hopes the Hokies defense can look like this season.
"Yeah, you know, we're gonna try to have some things that are similar to last year so they can kind of compound on some, some of the things they did well, what I felt like they did well, and obviously what Coach Pry felt like we did well. I spoke a little bit about this. When I first got to the NFL, I worked with Mike Zimmer, and I felt like he did a really good job of encompassing a lot of who I am today. And so I think a lot of that shared vision will kind of be implemented, at least at the start, with kind of who we are foundationally because I think it has streamlined into what they have been in the past and kind of who we could potentially be in the future. So I think the roots will be somewhere in there from my knowledge being with him in 2021. And then, you know, I've been a part of almost every type of scheme humanly possible, which is kind of to my benefit, but I think we'll grow and branch out from my experiences there and just kind of see where the tide takes us."
The defense for Virginia Tech is going to be a big question mark, not only because they have a new coordinator, but because they lost so much production from last year's unit. Antwaun Powell-Ryland (NFL), Aeneas Peebles (NFL), Dorian Strong (NFL), and Mansoor Delane (Transfer Portal) are all gone. The pass rush was a major strength for the Hokies last season, but is a big unknown heading into spring.
"Yeah, very eager. Number one, to see the guys that maybe didn't get quite the opportunity last year to be able to showcase their skill set and where they've grown. But number two, obviously there's some guys in the mix that have transferred here that I think will do a nice job and be able to compete. And so, you know, I told these guys today, you know, the advantage that everybody in this room has is that I'm new, right? And so I don't know if any of them can play or can't play, right? They have to prove that to me on a day in and day out basis. And so, you know, there's a lot of guys that have played a lot of reps here but they also have to earn that from the get go and mean no different than the guys that may be transferred here or the guys that are incoming freshmen or guys that maybe have been backups so that's the benefit obviously coming in in being new to the situation is it allows for guys to find and carve roles and get a fresh start and I think that's beneficial for a lot of those players."
There are going to be plenty of questions about Siefkes and this Hokies defense and only time will tell whether he will have that unit up to par.
