Virginia Tech Guard Brandon Rechsteiner Will Enter The Transfer Portal, Becoming the Fourth Hokie to Transfer
It has been a busy week in the transfer portal and Virginia Tech has another player entering. There are multiple reports that Guard Brandon Rechsteiner, who led the Hokies in assists last season, is going to enter the portal, becoming the fourth Hokie player to do so this week joining Jaydon Young, Rodney Brown Jr, and Patrick Wessler.
Rechsteiner played at Virginia Tech for two seasons, including 32 games this year which included 15 starts. He averaged 7.0 PPG on 37% shooting from the field and 30% from three. He led the Hokies in assists this season with 2.8 and is a former four-star recruit who chose the Hokies over LSU, Xavier, and Tennessee.
Jaydon Young had some big moments this season, scoring 26 points in a win over Syracuse and 27 points in a win over Miami. They were the only games in which he scored more than 14 points.
Rodney Brown Jr decided to enter the portal after spending one year with the program after transferring in from Cal. Brown played in 18 games this season, averaging 15.2 minutes per game and 4.1 PPG. During his lone season with the Golden Bears in 2023-2024, Brown played in 32 games, averaging 3.5 PPG in 14 minutes per game.
There was expected to be some portal movement for Virginia Tech and there could be more.
Wessler played in 31 games this season for Virginia Tech, averaging 3.9 PPG and 2.9 RPG in an average of 11 minutes per game.
This is going to be a big offseason for head coach Mike Young and his program. After the ACC Tournament loss to Cal, Young talked about how the big thing that was missing from this year's team was talent and how it had to get fixed quickly:
"A lot was missing. A lot was missing, just call it what it is. They are great kids and a pleasure to work with. We have to get more talented and we are going to quick, all right?"
There is no denying that this was not one of the more talented teams in the ACC and some credit should be given to Young for still being able to get this team to finish 10th in the ACC, ahead of where they were projected to be at the start of the season.
There has been criticism of the NIL resources that Virginia Tech has given Young to run the program, and while it is good that there seems to be a plan to increase those resources, it would be wise to wait and see what happens. This was arguably Young's least-talented team that he has had, but he has found a way to get the most out of them. This is going to be a critical offseason for this program when it comes to building a roster that is able to compete in the ACC. While Duke is the top program and both Clemson and Louisville appear to be here to stay, there is room to move up and move up quickly in the ACC if the roster is built right and more talent is brought into Blacksburg.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: WBIT First Round Matchup Preview
Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry Says That He Is Open To Spring Scrimmages Against Other FBS Programs
Virginia Tech Head Coach Megan Duffy Previews WBIT Matchup Against NC A&T