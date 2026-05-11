How Would A 24-Team College Football Playoff Have Impacted Virginia Tech Football Over The Last 10 Years?

College football is potentially in the midst of more change. The College Football Playoff — fresh off only its second season with the expanded 12-team format — could expand once again, doubling the number of teams up to 24. In the new model, eight teams would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded nine through 24 would compete in a 16-team, eight-game opening round. The Round of 24 and Round of 16 would each feature eight games, presumably to be held on campus.

One thing worth noting is that a five-round College Football Playoff could place significant pressure on the calendar, potentially forcing changes to — or even eliminating — conference championship games, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. For the sake of continuity, I'll be using ESPN's pre-conference title CFP Top 25 rankings to showcase how the Hokies would have finished over the last 10 seasons:

The coaches have spoken: In a vote last week, the AFCA Board swung its support behind (1) a playoff with the max participants (likely 24); (2) discontinuing conference championships; and (3) ending CFP by second week of January, they tell @YahooSports.https://t.co/kZ2wlHmB3r — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 5, 2026

2016

Taking the rankings from Week 15, Virginia Tech qualifies for the College Football Playoff in this scenario as the No. 23 seed, the second-to-last seed in the tournament. The Hokies draw 10-seed Oklahoma State (9-2) in the opening round at Stillwater, Okla., with Penn State (No. 7) the looming matchup for the winner.

In reality, Virginia Tech concluded the season with a 35-24 comeback victory in the Belk Bowl after a 42-35 loss in the ACC title to then-No. 3 Clemson. The Hokies concluded the regular season with four wins in their last five games, including a 52-10 thumping of Virginia.

2017

In year two under head coach Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech again qualifies for the expanded 24-team CFP, slotting in as the No. 22 seed. The Hokies sat at No. 25 in Week 13's rankings (the first team out), though they jumped to No. 22 for Week 14's rankings.

Virginia Tech would have drawn TCU with a second-round matchup looming against Georgia in Athens, Ga. In reality, Virginia Tech ended its season with a 9-4 (5-3 ACC) record, losing to No. 19 Oklahoma State 30-21 in the Camping World Bowl. The Hokies started the season 7-1 but dropped 28-10 and 28-22 decisions to then-No. 10 Miami and Georgia Tech, dropping from their ranking of No. 13.

2018

There is no change. Virginia Tech cratered in year three, struggling en route to a 6-7 finish. After beating then-No. 22 Duke to improve to 3-1 (2-0 ACC), the Hokies lost five of their next six games, sustaining losses to then-No. 6 Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, then-No. 22 Boston College, Pittsburgh and Miami.

Virginia Tech qualified for a bowl but lost 35-31 to Cincinnati in the Military Bowl, conceding a rushing touchdown to Bearcats running back Michael Warren II with 89 seconds left.

2019

Virginia Tech flashed into the top-24, ranking in at No. 24 ahead of the regular-season finale with a 8-3 (5-2 ACC) record. At that point, the Hokies were fresh off a trio of victories — including 45-0 and 28-0 shutouts of Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh — and had won six of their last seven. However, the Hokies cede their spot in the 24-team CFP with a 39-30 loss to Virginia and Bryce Perkins. As a result, Virginia Tech drops out of both the College Football Playoff rankings and the top-25, while the Cavaliers crack the field. In the 24-team CFP, Virginia plays against 10-2 Penn State at State College, Penn.

2020

Virginia Tech finished with a 5-6 record, losing four of five before ending the season with a 33-15 win over Virginia to finish with a 5-6 (5-5 ACC).

2021

Like 2021, Virginia Tech was far from a College Football Playoff nod, finishing the regular season with a 6-6 (4-4 ACC) record and a 29-24 victory over Virginia under then-interim head coach J.C. Price.

2022

Again, like 2021, Virginia Tech was far from CFP consideration. In Brent Pry’s first season as head coach, the Hokies finished 3-8 (1-6 ACC), opening the year 2-1 before dropping seven straight. Virginia Tech closed the season with a 23-22 win over Liberty after its regular-season finale against Virginia was canceled following a shooting that killed three Virginia football players and wounded two others.

2023

Ditto to 2020-2022. Virginia Tech finished 7-6 (5-3 ACC), defeating Tulane 41-20 in the Military Bowl. The Hokies' 1-3 start removed any hope of a CFP nod.

2024

Virginia Tech entered the season with high expectations, earning 77 receiving votes (second-most of non-AP Top 25). However, the Hokies lost all their receiving votes following a season-opening 34-27 loss to Vanderbilt, and the team stumbled to a 6-7 (4-4 ACC) finish. Virginia Tech nearly took down then-No. 7 Miami in Coral Gables, but an overturned Hail Mary attempt resulted in the Hokies sustaining a 38-34 loss. Virginia Tech lost four of its last five contests to close the season.

2025

There is no change here for Virginia Tech, which finished 3-9 and fired Brent Pry after a 0-3 start. The Hokies were nowhere close to even a bowl, though their archrivals Virginia would be dancing in the postseason. The Cavaliers finished No. 17 in the CFP rankings entering conference championship week, and in this scenario, they would have played USC in the first round of the tournament with a second-round bout against top-ranked Ohio State in the event of a victory.