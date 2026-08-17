Five Virginia Tech Players Who Could Emerge as Stars Out of Fall Camp

On Aug. 13, in the portion of Virginia Tech's practice open to reporters, Troy transfer Jaquez White broke up three passes on three reps and stayed step for step with Que'Sean Brown and Ayden Greene. It was one afternoon. But that's how it starts.

Head coach James Franklin keeps saying every job is open. For a team coming off 3-9 and rebuilt through the portal, camp is where reputations get written. Here are five Hokies who could go from backups to real difference-makers by the time it's over.

Jeffrey Overton Jr., Running Back

The most talented runner on the roster spent most of last fall hurt. The highest-rated signee in Virginia Tech's 2025 class missed eight games, then flashed in a four-game cameo: 25 carries, 146 yards and a 38-yard touchdown against Miami. He reportedly added about 18 pounds of muscle this offseason. If the burst carries over, he's a breakout waiting to happen.

Keylan Adams, Wide Receiver

Two years ago, he was a four-star recruit ranked among ESPN's top 185 recruits. Since then, three games played and all of 2025 lost to injury. The talent was never the question. Behind Brown and Greene, the No. 3 job is wide open, and Adams is a strong bet to grab it as long as he remains healthy.

Luke Reynolds, Tight End

Reynolds followed offensive coordinator Ty Howle from Penn State, and Howle's tight ends tend to eat. A five-star recruit and the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class per 247Sports, he caught 26 passes for 257 yards and no scores last season inside a Penn State offense that fired its coach midyear. Put him in a scheme built for him and the production should follow.

Javion Hilson, Edge Rusher

A five-star recruit by Rivals and a top-100 signee across the board, Hilson barely played as a Missouri true freshman before redshirting and transferring in. At Cocoa (Fla.) High, he racked up 38.5 sacks over three seasons and three straight state titles. Now he's paired with respected defensive line coach Sean Spencer and a clear path to the edge rotation.

Jaquez White, Cornerback

That Aug. 13 shutout wasn't a fluke. He arrived as a Second-Team All-Sun Belt corner with 67 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups at Troy, and he's doing this while working back from a spring ACL and MCL injury. Healthy, he could be the best cover man Blacksburg has had in years.

Franklin won't name starters until the VMI week. That's three weeks for one of these five to turn a good camp into a real role.