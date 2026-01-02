Former Five-Star Tight End Predicted to Transfer to Virginia Tech

Luke Reynolds, a five-star prospect in the 2024 class, has been predicted to transfer from Penn State to Virginia Tech by VTScoop's Kolby Crawford. Reynolds entered the portal with a no-contact tag on January 1st, just a few days after the Nittany Lions' victory against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Have placed an early Crystal Ball pick in favor of Virginia Tech for Penn State transfer TE Luke Reynolds.



The former five-star finished the season with 26 catches for 257 yards and previously played under current Hokies OC Ty Howle at Penn State.https://t.co/DBh3Dmj7I0 pic.twitter.com/CwStEEzK4Q — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) January 2, 2026

The connection between newly minted offensive coordinator Ty Howle and the tight ends he's recruited has always been strong. "Getting good players there is something we’ve always done at tight end," former Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren stated. "Ty Howle is recruiting guys and then developing guys when they are there." Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange, and Pat Friermuth were also developed under him. Reynolds's talent already pencils him in as a future NFL draft pick. Howle could develop him into one of the elite tight ends in the country, just like he did with Warren.

The Fit

Howle is likely to run a lot of heavy personnel on early downs. The aim is to replicate the run game established in Happy Valley over the last couple of years. The two-headed monster of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen not only provided Penn State with reliable offense, but it also opened up more plays on RPOs and play action. In 2025, they began deploying more play action as the season progressed. This opened up more opportunities for Reynolds to make plays. He led the tight end room with 257 yards on 26 receptions.

Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle, center, joins Khalil Dinkins (16) and Luke Reynolds (85) for the alma mater following a 46-11 win against Nevada, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hokies already have this blueprint set in place with the return of Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton. They are the perfect blend of power and speed, capable of doing it all when needed. Hawkins will likely lead the backfield to start the game, with Overton getting more usage on passing downs and in the red zone. Reynolds may not be used as much on run downs, given his limited experience as a blocker. Franklin already has established blockers in Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain. As the season progresses, we could see him used more in blocking situations to set up plays that Tyler Warren made with the Nittany Lions.

Warren excelled in every task a tight end could. The John Mackey Award recipient set an array of team and Big Ten records for the position in 2024. He finished 1,839 yards on 153 receptions and 25 touchdowns, all school records. It's a tough task to ask Reynolds to replicate such elite production. It does show what Howle can do with the position. The future at the position would be him and Pierce Petersohn. Both players would be able to stretch the field, but Reynolds is more prepared to play immediately. 2026 may not see the full-fledged potential of the room. Going forward, tight end-heavy sets could turn into the most versatile aspect of this offense. An elite prospect like Reynolds could be the key to unlocking that future for the Hokies.

