Former Hokies Chamarri Conner and Tim Settle Jr. gearing up for 2025 NFL Playoffs

RJ Schafer

Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner during a game against the Richmond Spiders at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner during a game against the Richmond Spiders at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-Imagn Images / Ryan Hunt-Imagn Images
After the Vikings and Lions' bout at Ford Field, the regular season of both collegiate football and NFL football for the 2024-2025 season is now over. Although the Hokies' collegiate season is over after a loss in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, that does not mean there will be no Hokies in the postseason as two former Virginia Tech Hokies will play in the NFL playoffs.

Chamarri Conner, Cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs, Virginia Tech 2018-2022
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) intercepts a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In recent history, the Hokies have generated plenty of NFL talent in the secondary, especially at cornerback. Chamarri Conner is just evidence of that. Conner has had a great year for the Kansas City Chiefs as their starting nickel back.

Listed a 6-foot-0, Conner has two interceptions on the year with 3 stuffs, 1 sack, 77 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. The defensive back also has 4 passes defended on the season.

Conner caused some buzz early in the season when he handed the ball to Jaylen Watson after intercepting Kirk Cousins's pass. The Chiefs gained ten extra yards on the play and Conner got credit for three yards on the interception return.

Conner's other interception came as an acrobatic grab from Josh Allen on fourth down. Conner took the return for 29 yards and all of his interception returns have been electric.

Chamarri did not play for the Chiefs in week 17 or 18, but returned in Kansas City's loss against the Broncos. He suffered a shoulder injury during the game and did not return to the game. Now, Conner will have one week to recover from the injury he suffered before Kansas City's next game in the AFC Divisional Round.

2. Tim Settle Jr, Defensive Tackle, Houston Texans, Virginia Tech 2015-2017
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) reacts after a sack during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tim Settle has been absolutely dominant for the Houston Texans this year. Similar to Chamarri Conner, Tim Settle was subject to a lot of buzz on social media after his statement before his matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"This is the top team in the league right now, but it's nothing. I definitely see this offensive line has its leaps holes and it definitely had their struggles but I feel like we can take advantage of that. We've got an elite defensive line. Pat is a little banged up so I don't know if he's gonna play or not. I hope he's mobile enough because we’re coming in Arrowhead. Pat better make good decisions. I ain't making no threats. I'm making promises."

Texans DT Tim Settle on Patrick Mahomes

Settle had a breakout week this year against the Miami Dolphins. Settle had 5 pressures, a 90.2 PFF grade (4th among DL) 90.1 pass rush grade (4th among DL), and a 20.0% pass rush win rate. The Texans are set to face the Chargers in the AFC Wild Card.

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

