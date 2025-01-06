Former Hokies Chamarri Conner and Tim Settle Jr. gearing up for 2025 NFL Playoffs
After the Vikings and Lions' bout at Ford Field, the regular season of both collegiate football and NFL football for the 2024-2025 season is now over. Although the Hokies' collegiate season is over after a loss in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, that does not mean there will be no Hokies in the postseason as two former Virginia Tech Hokies will play in the NFL playoffs.
1. Chamarri Conner, Nickel Back, Kansas City Chiefs, Virginia Tech 2018-2022
In recent history, the Hokies have generated plenty of NFL talent in the secondary, especially at cornerback. Chamarri Conner is just evidence of that. Conner has had a great year for the Kansas City Chiefs as their starting nickel back.
Listed a 6-foot-0, Conner has two interceptions on the year with 3 stuffs, 1 sack, 77 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. The defensive back also has 4 passes defended on the season.
Conner caused some buzz early in the season when he handed the ball to Jaylen Watson after intercepting Kirk Cousins's pass. The Chiefs gained ten extra yards on the play and Conner got credit for three yards on the interception return.
Conner's other interception came as an acrobatic grab from Josh Allen on fourth down. Conner took the return for 29 yards and all of his interception returns have been electric.
Chamarri did not play for the Chiefs in week 17 or 18, but returned in Kansas City's loss against the Broncos. He suffered a shoulder injury during the game and did not return to the game. Now, Conner will have one week to recover from the injury he suffered before Kansas City's next game in the AFC Divisional Round.
2. Tim Settle Jr., Defensive Tackle, Houston Texans, Virginia Tech 2015-2017
Tim Settle has been absolutely dominant for the Houston Texans this year. Similar to Chamarri Conner, Tim Settle was subject to a lot of buzz on social media after his statement before his matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
"This is the top team in the league right now, but it's nothing. I definitely see this offensive line has its leaps holes and it definitely had their struggles but I feel like we can take advantage of that. We've got an elite defensive line. Pat is a little banged up so I don't know if he's gonna play or not. I hope he's mobile enough because we’re coming in Arrowhead. Pat better make good decisions. I ain't making no threats. I'm making promises."- Texans DT Tim Settle on Patrick Mahomes
Settle had a breakout week this year against the Miami Dolphins. Settle had 5 pressures, a 90.2 PFF grade (4th among DL) 90.1 pass rush grade (4th among DL), and a 20.0% pass rush win rate. The Texans are set to face the Chargers in the AFC Wild Card.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Club Hockey: Hokies dominate in New Years Classic
Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's win over Haley Cavinder and Miami
Brent Pry speaks on state of Virginia Tech Football program: We’re a much better team