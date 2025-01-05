Brent Pry speaks on state of Virginia Tech Football program: We’re a much better team
Brent Pry spoke in what would be his final post-game press conference of the season after Virginia Tech's 24-10 loss in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota. The shorthanded Hokies were outmatched through most of the game and dropped their season record to 6-7, despite some standout performances.
Brent Pry had plenty of matter to speak on, including the general state of the Hokies' football program."I'm excited about the guys returning," he said. "I'm excited about the class we signed. I'm excited about what we're doing in the transfer portal. We're a much better team, even today than we were last year at this time. We're just closer in so many areas. Whether it's in our locker room, whether it's on the field, whether it's depth, we're just in a better place. I thought this bowl prep gave me confidence in that, watching these young guys and what they did and how they worked and practice habits, there's a lot of good things. I think the core of our football team going forward is guys that we signed, guys that we brought in here as freshmen and the majority of those guys have stuck with us. They understand the culture and they've laid the foundation."
He continued to talk about the seniors, "These seniors that played out here today, so proud and thankful for them. We had 8 or 9 guys that hung in there with us and played in that game today, and in today's times, that speaks volumes."
Under Brent Pry, the Hokies have a combined record of 16-21 and a 13-13 record in the past two years with a Military Bowl win against Tulane.
After ending the 2024 season with an undisclosed injury, Kyron Drones was not available for the bowl game. Instead, the Hokie squad turned to Colin Schlee and William 'Pop' Watson III, who worked in tandem to record 10-of-18 completed passes for 149 passing yards.
Watson had been a strong force for the Hokies during their final three games of the 2024 season after both Drones and Schlee suffered injuries, but unfortunately the freshman quarterback's relative inexperience at the college level was maximized when put against Golden Gopher Max Brosmer. Brosmer, who is expected to appear in the NFL draft this year, completed 18-of-29 passes for 211 yards and set a program record for total completions in a season with 268-of-403 for 2,828 yards.
Watson put up a strong fight but frankly stood little chance against one of the best quarterbacks in Minnesota's history. Moreover, the Hokie squad was without many strong contributors as they entered the transfer portal, including linebacker Keli Lawson and offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin. Star running back Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed for a single-game school record of 266 yards earlier this season, was also absent due to injury. In his place was freshman Tyler Mason, who had played only one game prior. Without the expertise of Tuten in the running back room, the Hokies struggled, recording four yards rushing in the first half.
